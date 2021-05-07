Moms deserve all of our love and respect

The image of motherhood has changed in so many ways over the past half-century or so, and yet in many ways it has barely changed at all. There used to be a simplified image of what it meant to be a mother in American culture, crystallized in the characterization of June Cleaver or Claire Huxtable. Today we acknowledge birth mothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, surrogate mothers, same-sex mothers, single mothers, working moms, military moms and many other varieties.

But has their role really changed so much?

Their job is still tireless and often thankless (until the kid are old enough to recognize how much was sacrificed for them, which for some isn’t until their 20s or even later). When it is done right, the job is still about unconditional love, even when that means tough love.

It remains a lifelong commitment. Even after a child is grown, graduated and employed, mom is still mom, and moms will always worry. If an adult child weds, even procreates, the mother continues to look out for her offspring. They cut the umbilical cord at birth, but there are other bonds that stay intact.

Moms are a group of nurturers who are the glue that holds our lives together; they coddled and cuddled us when we could do nothing for ourselves; as we grew, they were our nurses, doctors, dietitians and psychologists; they taught us, protected us, preached to us, guided and guarded us; they were uncanny human lie detectors and untiring sounding boards; mothers laughed at our jokes, no matter how corny they were, and cried with us when our hearts were breaking; moms fed us and clothed us; they were taxi drivers and cookie makers.

Moms are many individuals rolled into one.

So for Mother’s Day, we have a few special wishes for the moms out there — any age, any stage of life, and with any prefix or modifier in front of the word mother.

We hope you are surrounded by family on your special day. If they can’t make it home, we hope they at least call. Flowers would be nice. If they take you out to eat, let them pay, even if that goes against your maternal instinct.

We hope at least one person doesn’t stop at “Happy Mother’s Day,” but elaborates at least a little bit on the depths of their gratitude and the reasons for it. Maybe they could share an anecdote or two, whether the goal is to make you laugh, or cry, or both.

We hope you feel pride today. That when you look at the child or the children on whom you have had an influence, you see the kinds of people you wanted them to be. It is OK to be proud not only of them, but of yourself for the role you played in getting them to where they are.

We send a very heartfelt Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.

***

QUOTES OF THE DAY

“The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new.”

– Rajneesh, Indian spiritual leader

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.”

— Maya Angelou

“If pa’s eyes were windows into a world so deadly and true / You couldn’t stop me from looking but you kept me from crawlin’ through / And if it’s a funny old world, mama, where a little boy’s wishes come true / Well I got a few in my pocket and a special one just for you.”

— Bruce Springsteen

“Because I feel that, in the Heavens above / The angels, whispering to one another, / Can find, among their burning terms of love / None so devotional as that of ‘Mother’.”

— Edgar Allen Poe