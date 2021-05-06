The current school year has been a challenging one. Teachers and students transitioned to online learning at the height of the COVIID-19 pandemic. While this transition has been successful, many teachers still had to balance busy work and home lives with helping their own children with virtual instruction.

On this Teacher Appreciation Week, let us show our gratitude to our teachers for all they did to make the best for their students out of a challenging situation. Take time to express your appreciation to your favorite teacher with a personal note, social media shout out, or kind word.

Kind words, however, are not all we should do to thank our teachers. North Carolina needs to commit to raise teacher pay for multiple years so that we can offer salaries competitive enough to attract good teachers and keep the ones we have.

As our economy begins to grow and the job market tightens, there will be rising demand from private businesses to hire teachers away. Teacher pay needs to be competitive to attract the best and brightest college graduates to the field.

According to the 2020-2021 report from the National Education Association, NC ranks 33rd in the nation for teacher pay out of the 50 states and District of Columbia. While this ranking is not surprising, it is however, an indication that teacher salaries in NC are too low. That means teacher pay needs to be a top priority in our State Budget, not an afterthought after we cut taxes for corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers.

I am working alongside other State lawmakers on the State Budget this month to ensure that every teacher in NC, including Hoke and Scotland County receive an increase in their pay, for which they are all well deserving.

Teaching is a profession that deserves our respect. Teachers are not just concerned with their own salary, they want to see improvements in the entire school system: From higher pay, to non-teacher employees, to new digital resources and textbooks, to upgrades in buildings and infrastructure. Funding these efforts, either through the State Budget or through a statewide bond, can go a long way in making our schools better and improving the working environment for our teachers.

A recent survey lists North Carolina almost dead last nationally in how much we spend in state dollars per student. On this Teacher Appreciation Week, that is not how we should recognize our educators. Now is the time to invest in teachers and every part of the school, treating teachers as the professionals they are and recognizing the hard work they put in.

Garland Pierce is the Democratic state representative from Wagram who represents Scotland and Hoke counties.