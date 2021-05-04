Honoring our local veterans ‘will happen’

Few if any titles will include the same degree of respect as that of military veteran. Deceased, retired or active, each one deserves our praise for all they have done and sacrificed over our country’s first nearly 250 years.

So why would the city of Laurinburg not want to honor our veterans by placing banners throughout the downtown district?

For starters, that’s the wrong question to ask.

The city was presented with a request recently to hang banners on streetlight poles along South Main and Church streets to honor local veterans — each banner being individualized for a specific veteran at a cost of $125 for anyone willing to pay.

The City Council was somewhat blindsided by the issue, since it was apparently part of the agenda for discussion long before council members even had a chance to see and read the request. But since the issue has now been put under the council’s microscope, the ensuing discussion has focused more on “what could go wrong” (after all, it’s true that the devil is in the details) than “how can we make this happen?”

Let’s be clear, the city has not said no.

Instead, the city’s elected officials have approached the issue as it does with all other requests … with the proper, thoughtful reasonableness rather than a heartfelt knee-jerk reaction.

Anytime a request is brought before the City Council, especially one where city assets might be needed, elected officials must weigh all of the potential variables, good and bad. While honoring our veterans might appear to be a slam dunk, there are concerns that must be answered — most of which have nothing to do with honoring veterans.

One such concern is this: What if someone wants to honor a veteran, but doesn’t have the $125 to sponsor a banner? This obviously would happen within the lower income community, where many veterans have come from. We think this is a valid concern, but not one absent a solution. Simply remove the sponsorship and the individuality of the banners, and put up a simple banner stating “Laurinburg Honors Our Veterans.”

Another would be this: What if other groups want the same kind of option to honor its members? The possibilities for this range from such valuable groups as civic organizations and non-profit groups to those hate-filled and violent groups like the KKK and gangs. Again, this has a simple solution for the latter: Just say no.

There are other concerns, of course, but these examples are the tip of the decision-making iceberg the City Council must think about before making the decision.

Sure, it means the wheels turn slowly sometimes, but the end result generally comes out correct.

In this case, Mayor Jim Willis thinks the request will eventually be OK’d.

“We certainly want to honor all of veterans and I think it will happen,” he said this week. “But it’s a complex issue.”

He is correct, of course.

Be patient, Laurinburg.

