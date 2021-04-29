Cameras in school zones a good idea

If we’re being honest, probably few of us were particularly enamored of the red-light cameras that once stood watch over busy intersections in Greensboro a few years ago.

For blatant offenses, so be it.

You were endangering yourself and others and probably deserved even more than the $50 fine.

It was the close calls — the photo finishes, if you will — that could be excruciating.

Did you make the light?

Was that a flash of the candid camera that caught you slipping through on red? Or just your imagination?

Then there was the wait.

And finally, if you were not so lucky, the queasy confirmation of a ticket in the mail. Busted.

But at least for a good cause.

The numbers bear it out: red-light cameras were an effective deterrent against crashes.

Now the city of Greensboro wants to use a similar technological remedy to make school zones safer. City officials are seeking approval from Raleigh lawmakers to install cameras in some of the 58 public school zones in Greensboro.

As with the gone, if not forgotten, red-light cameras in Greensboro, the school-zone cameras would snap photos of scofflaws’ license plates. And speeders would get tickets in the mail.

The fine would be a steep one: $250.

But the research shows that camera-monitored school zones do make a difference.

City Transportation Director Johanna Cockburn cited a 2006 National Highway Safety Administration study that showed a 60% reduction in speeds of more than 10 mph above the posted limit in camera-enforced school zones. Cockburn added that studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center have come to similar conclusions.

If the legislation, sponsored by state Sens. Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson, is approved, Greensboro would proceed with a three-year pilot program.

Cameras would be placed at a selected number of sites.

And, so you know, the point here isn’t to fleece unsuspecting motorists. Drivers would be given fair warning that their speed is being monitored.

Once the pilot program has ended, the city would file a report to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee. Then new legislation would have to be filed and passed to expand the program citywide.

Even then, the program may only be a temporary solution, given the restrictions North Carolina already places on electronic monitoring.

But at the very least the program would raise awareness.

Meanwhile, a News & Record letter writer has made some reasonable suggestions for other ways to raise awareness and increase safety in school zones: Place signs farther in advance of school zones to provide earlier notice to drivers; make the signs as prominent and noticeable as possible; make certain that the flashing lights that indicate when reduced speeds limits are in effect are operating correctly.

As for red-light cameras, Greensboro ended its program in 2005. But not because it wasn’t working.

At the 18 intersections where cameras were installed throughout the city, red-light violations did decrease.

What ended the program was a money issue — as in where the revenue from the fines should go.

After courts ruled that, by state law, 90% of the funds collected from such programs must go the local school system, many communities began to have second thoughts. That included Greensboro.

Given that the city was already paying more than 10% of each fine to a private company to operate the system, city officials did the math. And pulled the plug.

Other cities did as well. Today, only Fayetteville, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington operate red-light cameras in North Carolina.

If safety was the priority, the decision to walk away from a potentially life-saving innovation was debatable.

Now the city has joined community and government partners for an ambitious “Vision Zero” campaign to reduce the number of traffic deaths in Greensboro.

If that is truly a goal and not a platitude, a school-zone monitoring experiment is well worth a try.

Smile for the cameras.

— Greensboro New & Record