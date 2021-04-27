Elected officials should put out flames of chaos

Just recently, President Joe Biden told Americans in a televised speech that systemic racism is a “stain on our nation’s soul.”

Powerful words. But they should raise doubts and questions in the minds of free-thinking, unbiased citizens.

For instance: Doesn’t “systemic” imply the problem is widespread and deeply ingrained in American society and institutions? Isn’t it also fair to believe that a systemic problem would take years, if not decades, to develop?

If the answers to these questions are yes, or even maybe, another question rises that is best addressed to all the people, members of Congress in particular, claiming this nation is rotten with racism: Where were you when systemic racism was forming and why didn’t you do something to stop it years ago?

Also, if you did nothing to prevent the “stain” from taking root and spreading does that make you culpable in its growth?

Biden is an example, and this is not meant as a denunciation of the man. Biden has been a Washington, D.C., politician for 48 years. He helped write the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. This law played a major role in contributing to the mass incarceration, disparately affecting Black men, in the 1990s. Biden also co-sponsored the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which mandated mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenders, many of whom were Black.

One could argue it’s hard to assume the role of a leader in the fight against systemic racism with those two acts on your record.

But people can evolve. They can even have eye-opening realizations. Which raises another question: Did all the people shouting about systemic racism and demanding justice while denouncing America have a recent epiphany?

“Highly doubtful,” free-thinking Americans could say.

These same Americans could be forgiven for seeing this sudden passion as opportunism because, and let’s be realistic, there’s political and financial opportunity in strife.

On the political side, think back to the years when Americans were caught in the crossfire of the anti-Trump war and how that fight led to the erection of political and social walls between the people. Now remember how many largely unknown politicians and activists walked out of the smoke of political combat to become influencers of society and political party?

That’s seeing an opportunity and seizing it.

As for financial gain, many companies have benefited from the fear and uncertainty that have plagued the past few years. Look around. How many companies are peddling face masks and vaccines? How many meal-delivery companies went from a curiosity to a widely accepted part of the economy? How many millions of dollars have some agitators, opportunists and activist groups raised since the campaign to end systemic racism began?

One answer is: Black Lives Matter raised more than $90 million in 2020, according to MarketWatch.

Does anyone honestly believe the people raking in real and/or political capital from today’s strife want it to end?

So what does the average person do to survive the chaos, and maybe prevent the country from being torn asunder?

Suggestions: Stay informed. Turn a deaf ear to the agitators and opportunists because without followers and attention they will fade back into ineffectual obscurity. Pressure your elected leaders at all levels; demand they put an end to the chaos.

— The Robesonian