Mr. Rainer … recreation IS within the city

Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that a local elected official could be so naive and incredibly wrong when it comes to what is happening in his city. After all, it seems fewer elected officials are really paying attention to issues that don’t fit into their own political or personal agenda.

But earlier this week, Laurinburg City Councilman Don Rainer showed us he belongs in that group.

During a discussion about youth programs in the city, Rainer said, “they (Scotland County Parks and Recreation) have no recreation in the city of Laurinburg.”

He said it, but if Rainer or anyone else truly believes that, then they should change their mail delivery to under the biggest rock they can find.

It is appalling that an elected city official, even one like Rainer who has been on the City Council less than two years, is so tunnel-visioned that he would honestly think there are no programs being offered to Laurinburg youth.

Others on the City Council rightfully pointed out some of the things local youth can participate in — like Scots for Youth, Partners in Ministry programs, Explorer programs for the fire department and police department, and others.

But that just scratches the surface. We will try to educate Councilman Rainer …

Parks and Recreation has a vast array of programs it offers to youth in Laurinburg and throughout the county for sports, Esports, science programs with the local library, movie nights and events like Easter egg hunts— all this and more while we are still dealing with a pandemic.

No recreation in the city, Mr. Rainer?

So what about Scotland Yard (Dragon Park) at the Morgan Complex, Legion Park, Hammond Park and Washington Park? Seems like there is plenty of recreating being offered at each of these locations, Mr. Rainer.

Bryan Graham, Jeff Maley and the rest of the Parks and Recreation staff should be applauded for the planning and effort put into bringing things for the youth of Laurinburg to do.

There are also a number of activities for local youth through the Arts Council of Scotland County, which Parks and Recreation sometimes partners with.

There are more, we feel sure, but our city councilman should get the gist.

We aren’t sure if Mr. Rainer was being disingenuous or if he really believes “they (Scotland County Parks and Recreation) have no recreation in the city of Laurinburg.” But either way, it was a poor statement to make publicly.

And a false one.

