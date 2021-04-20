Give from beyond, be an organ donor

Nine minutes.

Figure it as the amount of time to pop into your favorite beverage place, or spot to grab a bite to eat on the run. It’s less time than a handful of our favorite playlist songs while working out.

Every nine minutes, a person is added to the waiting list for a transplant. Seventeen people a day will die waiting.

And yet, each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. In fact, one donor can save eight lives. Do the math, and rethink again if your name is not already on the list to donate.

April is National Donate Life Month. Within that are several observances, including this week’s National Pediatric Transplant week.

None of us knows when we will be the person in need. Scotland County’s own John Lewis and his wife Celeste never would have guessed, but now she is in need of a kidney.

We hope that search is successful. And soon.

Reasons are many why people do not sign up. Unfortunately, true facts don’t always get shared, or preconceived notions rule over seeking out information.

Allow us to burst a few of the common myths, in no particular order:

— Most major religions in the U.S. do support organ donation, and consider it a final act of love and generosity.

— There’s no maximum age, and medical conditions do not prevent registration. At time of death, the transplant team would determine if donation is possible. Even with an illness, there is possibility to donate organs or tissue.

— Worried about an open casket? Don’t. The body is treated with care, respect and dignity. Yes, even with an eye, tissue or organ, an open casket at a funeral can be done.

— Family left with a bill? Nope. There’s no cost to donors or their families.

And backing up a bit, hospitals do not change how they care for patients based on organ donation status. When sick or injured and admitted to a hospital, job No. 1 is save your life. We can’t make it any clearer than that.

If a person is in a coma, nobody is taking your organs. Understand: brain death is not the same as a coma. People recover from comas. Brain death is final, and a majority of deceased organ donors are patients who have been so declared.

Your organs won’t be taken and sold either. There’s a federal law against that, complete with prison time and hefty fines.

Nor does your sexual orientation matter. So any idea that being a member of the LGBTQ community will prevent registration and donation is not correct. It’s the health of the organs and tissue.

And, your socioeconomic status compared to others matters not one bit. The rich and famous are in line with everyone, just as are the impoverished. Blood type, time waiting, other medical factors, how sick, and geographic location are the primary parts of the equation.

Nine minutes.

We can get registered to donate quicker than that. Go to organdonor.gov, follow the prompts.

And thanks! Our world needs more love and generosity.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Organ donation is not a tragedy, but it can be a beautiful light in the midst of one.”