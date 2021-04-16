Every once in a while I am asked a question that stumps me. Since I have an opinion on almost anything, this is annoying.

Most recently, it was my wife who fired off the question that stopped me in my tracks.

“If you could pick a chore at home that you could stop doing for the rest of your life, what would it be?” she asked out of the clear blue.

She didn’t say that whatever chore I picked would suddenly be done by her, but I assumed that was part of the question since, if I didn’t do it, who else would? We are emptynesters, and our cats don’t lift a paw to do anything.

That thought guided my early thinking.

Four times a year, I have to get the extension ladder out and raise it past the gutters on the house and also on the outbuilding. I don’t look forward to it. Twice a year the gutters are 257 degrees; twice a year it’s crummy cold outside. When it’s hot, the gutters are full of leaves and ants that immediately swarm up to my armpit. There’s even been gecko-like things. When it’s cold, well … it’s really cold.

But I can’t put my wife up on a ladder like that.

Cutting grass was my next thought. It only takes about an hour, but it’s a lot of walking and is usually done in the heat. I’d give this up in a heartbeat EXCEPT that, once again, I can’t in all good conscience give that to my wife. Plus, she handles the weekly laundry, which I am quite thankful for.

I lose socks a lot and she cuts grass in wavy lines.

On to the next: cleaning toilets. Now here is something that could work. I don’t even like going down the aisle at the store that has all the cleaning supplies. It implies it’s something I’m interested in. I’m not.

But here’s how things are currently divided where the ceramic throne is concerned: we have three and the upstairs location is now not used since our daughter left for college. That leaves two downstairs. I do one, my wife does the other. Seems fair.

So …

Vacuuming the house.

She already does that.

Dusting the house.

She does that, too.

Cleaning up the four cats’ hairballs.

She usually does that.

Back outside, she waters the flowers beds and I water the veggie garden. Even Stephen. But there are a few things on my list to consider.

I spend plenty of time picking up limbs and raking leaves and spraying Roundup and putting out food for the squirrels and birds. I also trim all the bushes in the fall and spread new mulch in the spring.

Back to the inside.

I do a majority of the cooking, and enjoy every moment of it. My wife will usually take care of the cleanup, and I enjoy every moment of that, too.

I change lightbulbs, she changes filters.

She does our taxes, I clean the cats’ litter boxes.

I do the driving, she plans the trips.

She thinks of things to build, I do the building.

She keeps me posted on my daughters’ Facebook, I stay out of her way.

After giving this serious thought, it appears we might have a sweet balance of chores. So much so, that I have no intention of offering up an answer to her question. I just convince myself that it’s a trap.

So within seconds of her asking me that question, I slowly look her in the eye and ask …

Wait! I can’t answer a question with a question — especially if that question is, “what would YOU give up?”

She might tell me.

