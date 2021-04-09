Something in common with Garland

Garland Pierce and I have something in common.

No, I’m not a pastor.

No, he’s not an editor.

No, I’m not a state representative.

No, he’s not a children’s book author.

There are more — many more, I am sure — but we will leave it at that for now.

While our differences may be stark, we also have ONE sure thing to share: We each have a restaurant named after us.

Not FOR us, just AFTER us … I think. I’m not really sure what the difference is there, but the bottom line is that both Garland and I have our name attached to an eatery. And a good one, at that.

I’ll explain.

On the outskirts of downtown San Pedro Sula in Honduras is a wonderful Italian restaurant with a menu that will make you think you are enjoying a meal in the best ristorante ever. It’s name?

Restaurante Vicente.

As it happens, I had the opportunity to join several eye doctors and dozens of volunteers for a week-long mission trip to Honduras about 25 years ago. It was the trip of a lifetime. The mission itself was incredible, and I actually still have a couple of penpals from that trip.

One night, after one of the 12-hour days, a group of us went looking for a new place to eat. Before long, we were outside the downtown area and in what seemed to be a neighborhood. And there, under a couple of huge ceiba trees that had a couple of spider monkies playing in them, was a brightly lit sign for Restaurante Vicente.

I think we stayed two hours, sharing lasagna, pizza and spaghetti — and a few local brews.

The best part was that when I spoke to the owner (who thankfully spoke English) and told him my last name, my pizza was on the house. That made it taste even better, though it really didn’t need any help.

So how does Garland fit into this? Well, let’s see.

This past Sunday evening I was watching the Food Channel on TV, and the “Tournament of Champions” was on. Guy Fieri was telling the two competing chefs that the winner would receive $10,000 to give assistance to the struggling restaurant of his/her choice. Cool idea.

Anyway, the two chefs battled it out and a trio of judges, during a blind taste test, gave the win to one of the competitors. She announced that she would give the $10,000 to … Garland in Raleigh.

Wait, isn’t Raleigh where our Garland does much of his state business? Why, yes it is. Coincidence? Perhaps.

I texted Garland — ours, not theirs — and asked if he knew there was a restaurant in Raleigh named after him. He called me right away and asked if I was kidding. I said no, and that I never knew he was such an important legislator that they named a restaurant after him.

He chuckled and asked what kind of restaurant it was.

“Asian and Indian,” I told him.

“Oh,” Garland said about Garland, obviously not impressed.

But listen, Garland — Raleigh’s not ours — has a five-star rating, so it must be pretty darn good. And it’s probably a restaurant that a nearly two-decade-long state legislator and his legislator buddies should give a try.

I’m fairly certain they don’t serve pizza, but if our Garland were to tell that Garland’s owner what his first name is, our Garland might just get a meal on the house.

Quick note: If you are ever in San Pedro Sula (and can survive the plane ride in and out of Tegucigalpa), Restaurante Vicente is located at 16 Avenida Street. Closer to home, if you are ever in Raleigh, Garland is located at 14 W. Martin St.

Mangia.

