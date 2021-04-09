There have been some high and lows

It’s been a while, so let’s get right into the recent highs and lows from recent months around Scotland County.

Throughout 2021, The Laurinburg Exchange will give out occasional KUDOS and/or CRICKEYS for events, decisions and statements made.

Here we go …

KUDOS: To Hasty Realty and the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce for moving forward with the annual Laurinburg After 5. The 2021 version will begin May 21 and continue on June 18, July 16 and finish up on Aug. 20 in downtown Laurinburg. All concerts in the series will be live and with in-person crowds.

KUDOS: To the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Rotary Club for their efforts to clean up litter from around the area. Each entity plans to continue the effort on a monthly basis and in different areas of the county. Volunteers are always needed and welcome, so perhaps YOU can assist them. The next clean-up day will be Saturday, April 17.

CRICKEYS: To all of those who don’t care about their community and show no self-respect by continually throw trash out of their vehicle windows to litter our streets. It’s not difficult to put trash in trash receptacles or just take it home to be put in garbage cans.

KUDOS: To the paramedics with Scotland County Emergency Medical Services who recently rescued and saved the life of a hummingbird. The bird was found wrapped in a spider’s web, and the medics unwrapped it, fed it and managed to get the exhausted bird back to health. Nice job.

KUDOS: To the Scotland County Parks & Recreation for the multitude of spring events planned for youth and families. From E-sports to outdoor movies to youth sports, there will be plenty for area folks to choose from as things continue to open more from the pandemic.

CRICKEYS: The one thing Hwy. 74 through Scotland County has in abundance are speeders, those who travel at 80-plus mph. The one thing Hwy. 74 is lacking is a law enforcement presence to stop these dangerous drivers. As the main route between Charlotte and Wilmington, this highway needs better attention to keep it safe for all of us.

KUDOS: To Jersey Mike’s Subs in Laurinburg and Pembroke for its annual part in fundraising for the Scotland Memorial; Foundation. This year’s month-long donation period and “Day of Giving” effort raised money for the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center.

KUDOS: To Chamber Executive Director Chris English for being awarded the North Carolina Main Street Champion Award. Very deserving.

CRICKEYS: With Scotland County Schools set to reopen four days a week beginning Monday, it seems unfathomable that something like 40% of teachers have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19. If this pandemic is to be stopped, everyone needs to get the vaccine — most especially teachers, who will be in close contact with our children. The same can be said about those who still refuse to wear a mask in public. Shame on you.

KUDOS: To Catherine Macy for recording history recently when she became the first female in the region to earn the Eagle Scot Badge. Her accomplishment will serve as an inspiration to other girls.