At camp with a cool-named counselor

Some people may have illusions of coming back in another life, perhaps as Chipper Jones, Meg Ryan or a cat. Not me. If I ever return to this world after I’ve used up my allotted time being me, I’ve decided I want to come back as Leana Papia — simply because it’s a really cool name.

It has the sound of an international soccer star, or maybe an Italian opera singer. But whatever line of work I might choose as Leana Papia (LEAN-ah pa-PEE-ya), I would have co-workers and clients who would think to themselves, “That Leana Papia is really lucky to have such a cool name.”

The real Leana Papia isn’t all that far off from being an international soccer star or Italian opera singer. She is a YMCA camp counselor in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and I had the opportunity to meet her a number of years ago on “Parents Night” at the camp. I was the guest of my daughter, Ashley.

Ms. Papia, I found out, sets up a mean game of broom hockey and is also the leader of the “Camp Counselors Choir,” leading the campers in such ditties as “The Bologna Song” and “Lift Your Voices to the Sky” and “Na Na Na Na Na.”

As I recall, the evening with Leana Papia started with a trio of songs from the parents. If there’s anything worse than a bunch of preteens singing silly songs, it’s their parents singing the same songs. We sent woodland animals scurrying for cover.

Next up was a fierce game of indoor broom hockey. After dividing up the parents and campers into two even teams — and giving each member of the team a number — the game was on. My team took a quick 2-0 lead when my wife outbattled a bigger opponent for a score. But the game was soon tied at 3-3 by the time my number was called.

My opponent? A feisty 10-year-old girl who had the size of a young sapling, but plenty of speed and agility.

I toyed with her.

Then I realized that I was sweating and she wasn’t. A few moments later, my stiff wrist shot found its mark and gave us a 4-3 advantage. But it didn’t last, and we lost 5-4 when a shot went through my wife’s legs. She’s short, so that shot was freakishly and surgically precise.

Next on the agenda was a water balloon toss. My wife, still stinging from allowing the game-winner, decided to do what all non-athletes do … she sat the next event out. So my daughter and I teamed up against 12 other teams.

I remember thinking I’d never seen water balloons filled up so full — they appeared ready to break the instant someone gazed upon them from afar. But as one team after another dropped out after their balloon broke, my daughter and I found that we were still alive after seven tosses.

Two other teams were, as well.

But on the eighth toss, both teams dropped their balloon and my daughter caught ours from about 25 feet away, which seemed more like a mile. We managed to survive one more toss before my daughter got soaked, but we were THE CHAMPS!

Riding the excitement of our championship performance, we went into the Whipped Cream Peanut M&M Search with more confidence than we should have. Our team lost. Badly. But the whipped cream and M&Ms were a pretty good consolation prize.

Last, but not least, while most folks relaxed with a plate of goodies, several parents were taken into the nearby woods by their children to a fort they had worked on during the week. A young man by the name of Nick was our “guide” and, deep in the woods, the fort appeared and instantly took me back to the days of my youth — a time when my friends and I would build a crude log box and play F Troop.

I was always Capt. Wilton Parmenter, simply because he got to mess around with Wrangler Jane (I like Wranglers) and I thought it was a cool name.

Not nearly as cool as Leana Papia, however.

