This brand of hate must be put to an end

The killings of eight people, six of them Asian American women, in an ugly shooting spree last week in Georgia, couldn’t happen here, could they?

Many probably thought it couldn’t happen there, either. Until it did.

So far, police in North Carolina report no significant uptick in harassment of Asian Americans, whom some people irrationally blame for the coronavirus.

But not every slight or sneer or hateful word is reported. As deeply as they may cut, not every small indignity is a crime.

Yet too often, without warning, the hate boils over.

Perhaps we should have seen this coming.

Consider a guest column that was published 10 months ago in the News & Record. Wrote Uma Avva, Tiffany Lam-Balfour and Athan Lindsay in that May 10, 2020, op-ed:

“Whether it’s receiving side-eye when seen wearing a mask or glares when a tickle in your throat causes an inadvertent cough; being sprayed at with Lysol when returning to work after caring for a sick child; being spat and coughed upon in a deliberate and theatrical manner; or being refused entry to a business because of ‘concern for health reasons,’ these and other acts of intolerance are confronting our Asian American community every day.”

Avva and Lam-Balfour are co-chairs of the Triad Pan Asian American Network (TPAAN). Lindsay is director of Community Philanthropy for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

They were warning us then that we’re not immune from a brand of hate spawned by a viral brew of racial animosity and willful ignorance.

As for the Georgia tragedy, we don’t know for certain whether the alleged shooter, a white man, the son of a pastor, was motivated by race. He has claimed otherwise — that it was his “sexual addiction that led to the killings.”

But the trend lines point to a troubling rise in assault and abuse of Asian Americans since COVID-19 first took hold in the United States. Stop AAPI Hate, a national database, reported 3,975 incidents of discrimination toward people of Asian descent between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2021.

Among them was a 91-year-old man who was shoved to the ground in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown. Also attacked in Oakland were a 60-year-old and a 55-year-old who was knocked unconscious. In those cases, the alleged attacker was a young Black man.

There have been other incidents. In 2020, a man in Texas stabbed an Asian American family of three because, in his words, “they were Chinese and infecting people with the coronavirus.”

As president, Donald Trump only made matters worse by calling COVID-19 “the China virus” and “the Kung flu.”

Now a new president, Joe Biden, has labeled this verbal and physical abuse as un-American. It is, in fact, all too American. Discrimination toward Asians has been tightly woven into U.S. history for hundreds of years:

An 1871 riot that culminated in the hangings of 18 Chinese men and boys in Los Angeles Chinatown

In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act, which effectively banned Chinese immigration until 1943.

In 1885, the massacre of 28 Chinese by their white co-workers who had blamed them for poor work conditions in a Wyoming mine.

In 1942, the imprisonment of 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps.

In 1981, the torching of Vietnamese refugees’ homes and boats in Texas out of resentment of the Vietnam War.

And so on, until last week.

In Greensboro, where more than 100 languages are spoken and cultural and racial diversity are embraced, we have a good story to tell. But we are not perfect.

So, we can be supportive and welcoming in a town with a rich history in civil rights. We can stand with those who would be marginalized and scapegoated.

And we can be vigilant, knowing that it can happen anywhere.

Nearly a year ago, Uma Avva, Tiff any Lam-Balfour and Athan Lindsay noted the ephemeral stereotype of Asian Americans as the model minority through a quote from Korean actor John Cho.

Cho added: “The pandemic is reminding us that our belonging is conditional. One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners who ‘brought’ the virus here.”

These fellow Americans don’t deserve to have an asterisk attached to their status. They are not “conditional” citizens.

And we must assure them, as their friends, neighbors and co-workers, that we know they are not.

Could it happen here?

Only if we let it.

— Greensboro News & Record