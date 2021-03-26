Cowards and their mean roosters

The FBI might be coming to town.

I don’t know that for a fact, but if recent information and word on the street is correct, we could be seeing the men in black among us.

The reason? Cockfighting.

I’ve never witnessed the event that pits rooster against rooster, usually to the death, but I’ve heard enough stories between Texas and Georgia to know it’s a terribly awful sight. Probably why it’s a federal crime to engage in such an activity.

But just recently, I was told there was a cockfight scheduled in Scotland County earlier this month — in Gibson, to be exact.

Where and exactly when this blood-sport was to be held was never given. And thankfully, it never happened — for an interesting reason, which I’ll get to.

But just this week, I received an email from Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation that states the groups are offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in the successful prosecution of any individual for violating state or federal law against animal fighting.

Just like dogfighting, apparently, cockfighting remains a huge draw for some who remain heartless about the results of these violent confrontations. These folks have a demented thirst for seeing these battles, seemingly satisfying a need for potential bragging rights.

It is, however, only another form of cowardice. Their toughness is tied directly to their poultry.

According to the AWA and AWF, the blood-sport of cockfighting breeds a cesspool of illegal activities, such as gambling and drug use, and disease. That’s enough to want the incidents stopped.

But the thought of a rooster — or any animal — being mangled or even killed during these fights should curdle the blood of every right-minded individual.

What has law enforcement alerted is the fact that the “AWA and AWF developed detailed investigations and dossiers on individuals in Alabama, Hawaii, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, and alleged their deep involvement in activities related to cockfighting, with several of them shipping cockfighting birds to Mexico, the Philippines, Guam, and other distant locations. AWA and AWF presented the information to relevant law enforcement agencies and officials, including the U.S. Attorneys representing three jurisdictions in the state.”

And just last week, a raid was performed in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where law enforcement made three arrests; and in Georgia, authorities arrested eight people at a cockfight in February.

So these inhumane events are close.

Anyone with information about illegal cockfighting activities can send information to [email protected] Residents can also contact the appropriate U.S. attorneys, the state attorney general, or county sheriffs or district attorneys.

So … getting information, anonymously, that there was a cockfight scheduled to be held in Gibson just didn’t sound plausible — at first.

And then there was that cancelation news.

As the story went, the visiting challenger felt the host’s roosters were too tough, so he backed out.

As I see it, one numbskull had tough roosters, so the other numbskull turned chicken.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]