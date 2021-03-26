Wayward vote gets overpowered by good sense

What could Board of Education member Carolyn Banks have wanted to keep secret?

On Monday during the monthly Committee of the Whole meeting, Banks suggested that an upcoming vote by the board to select the new board member to replace Darrel “BJ” Gibson be done by ballot — basically making the vote secret (even if a ballot has a space for the board member’s name, it doesn’t mean the board member will fill it in — keeping their vote secret).

Such a request is illogical and flies in the face of transparency and accountability. It doesn’t rise to the level of what amounts to “in closed session” for good reason.

That didn’t seem to bother Banks, however, because when the full board voted on how it would vote — most likely at its next meeting in April — she remained steadfast and was the lone board member to support a by-ballot vote.

Thankfully, the rest of the board had better sense.

Despite some discussion to hold a voice vote, it was approved by a 6-1 verdict to hold a raised-hand vote.

Banks doesn’t seem to understand — despite the fact that a new board member is being chosen — that voting by the board isn’t the same as a community voting activity operated by the Board of Elections that promises secrecy to the voters.

She also doesn’t seem to understand that the public has a right to know who each board member voted for as the next member of the Board of Education.

Or does she?

Our only theory on why Banks might have wanted her vote to remain in secrecy is that perhaps she is connected to two or more of the four candidates through friendship, and doesn’t want to hurt someone’s feelings.

If that’s it, then it makes her a compassionate person and good friend, but a poor elected board member and community representative. If it’s not, then it removes the only real excuse available for asking that a board vote be kept secret.

A ballot vote by the Board of Education has taken place before, but it shouldn’t have then, it shouldn’t now and it shouldn’t ever again.

We give credit to BOE Chairman Rick Singletary for requesting that Monday’s decision for a show-of-hands vote be made a permanent policy for the board moving forward. Being consistent is important.

Now we look forward to April 12, when a new board member will be chosen to fill out the unexpired term. There is plenty of information for the voting members to weigh before raising their hands, and we hope their individual decisions are made heavily based on experience and education.

