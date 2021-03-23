It’s time to celebrate our farmers

We’ve seen them out, and my don’t they look great?

Won’t be long, we know, before the first fruits of their labor will be coming in.

Tractors turning over the land is a sure sign we’re moving from winter to spring in the Old North State. We started seeing it a few weeks ago where wet fields would allow, and officially over the weekend we did move on to a new season.

There are a lot of key points that help bring food from the field to our table, so remember to:

• Understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced.

• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.

• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.

• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.

Those are the essentials we should remember, as pointed out by the National Ag Day program.

Agriculture is North Carolina’s No. 1 industry. We’ve had all kinds of business infiltrations and successful growth over the years, and our urban centers like Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle are bursting in population.

But from Gibson to Wagram and Laurinburg to East Laurinburg, Scotland County continues to rely on agriculture — our No. 1 industry, just as it is from Murphy to Manteo. From our days of turpentine, lumber and cotton we have diversified over three centuries.

Scotland County’s farms help make us an important cog in the state’s economy.

Our county ranks among the best places to farm not only in the state, but also in the entire country.

Late February and early March have been wet, and it’s been tough to get into the fields. Gradually, our farmers are making it.

They always do.

Many of us might not so much remember the automaker as we do Paul Harvey’s voice and the images flashing before us for about two minutes in a fourth-quarter commercial during the Super Bowl in 2013. The one where the lights went out in New Orleans.

The spot was anchored by a speech, “So God Made a Farmer,” that the legendary radio broadcaster gave to the Future Farmers of America in 1978. Harvey’s voice, a guide and comfort for generations of Americans in the last half of the 20th century, had told us many stories of average Americans, and a fair number from the heartland with family values. He did so in language we could easily understand and appreciate around a Sunday dinner table.

The farmer, Harvey explained, was what God needed on the eighth day of creation. The farmer’s characteristics were numerous, and if we were to know anything about him, we would know he’s resilient, helps others before self, and that he can be counted on in the toughest of times.

There are a lot of farmers in Scotland County — be sure to tell ’em thanks.