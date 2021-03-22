These officers should bear full brunt of the law

During the violent siege in Washington, at least 13 off-duty police officers were among the rabble that stormed the U.S. Capitol after a rally with Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported.

So were a number of former police officers.

In fact, it was an ex-cop from New York City who is alleged to have beaten a Capitol policeman with an aluminum pole “like a junkyard dog — teeth clenched and fists clenched,” federal prosecutors said in court last week.

Thomas Webster is both a retired officer and a Marine veteran whose NYPD duties included security at City Hall and the mayor’s residence.

“These videos shock the conscience,” prosecutors said of footage that depicted Webster’s assault on the officer.

Five people died Jan. 6 and 139 Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers were assaulted.

Meanwhile, among the dozen or so North Carolinians who were arrested for their part in the attack was Laura Lee Steele, a former High Point police officer … who is married to a recently retired High Point assistant police chief.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Steele, 52, who lives in Thomasville, remains in jail as a federal judge mulls whether she should remain behind bars or be released into the custody of her husband.

Steele was arrested last week by the FBI as one of nine defendants who are connected to the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group that believes a clandestine cabal of elites is plotting to steal their rights and freedoms.

What all of this suggests is what we should have known all along: that, as in any other profession, police officers can reflect the best of the broader society.

And, in some cases, they can reflect the very worst.

The problem is, policing isn’t like most other professions.

It involves dealing with all kinds of people from all walks of life, often under stressful circumstances.

It demands sober thinking and sound judgment.

And it comes with a license to kill.

So what happened on Jan. 6 has raised legitimate questions about police recruitment, training and culture.

It also has prompted some soul-searching among chiefs and sheriffs about extremist views in the ranks and how to address them.

And it has added credence to the notion that while policing is a noble profession, it is not above reproach or accountability — that supporting police does not mean not questioning them, when the need arises.

What we’ve said before we’ll say again: We believe most police officers are honorable and conscientious.

But not all of them.

Ideally, most bad actors would be screened and eliminated before they ever wear a badge or brandish a gun. But is that happening?

“There is no excuse for criminal activity, especially from a police officer,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, after one of his officers, an 18-year veteran, resigned after participating in the riot.

“I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer and other police officers thinking they get to go storm the Capitol.”

In the case of Laura Lee Steele, her record as a High Point officer appears far from sterling.

In fact, she was fired from the force in 2004 for absence from duty and violations of communication policy, among other issues, the Winston-Salem Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported.

And now the state Private Protective Services Board has suspended her registration. She was working as, of all things, an armed security guard for Novant Health.

Also troubling is the Oath Keepers’ targeting of military personnel and police for recruitment.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, told NPR the charges against off-duty officers are all the more disturbing because so many on-duty officers “acted heroically to protect the Capitol.

“Police officers should know more than others that engaging in mob behavior is abhorrent,” said Wexler, whose nonprofit advocates for best practices in policing.

“At a time when people are questioning police legitimacy, this isn’t helpful. It’s worse than that, it’s despicable.”

Then Wexler added a comment on which we all should agree, Democrat and Republican, right and left: “Those officers who engaged in mob behavior should be held accountable and should not be police officers. Period.”

As for Laura Lee Steele, she is entitled to due process.

The crux of her defense is that she bought what Donald Trump was selling.

Too many have and still do.

It is beyond disconcerting that so many who had taken oaths to uphold the law did precisely the opposite on Jan. 6, in the name of a cause built on a foundation of myths, misinformation and outright lies, and layered with a toxic coating of ignorance and hate.

