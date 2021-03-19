Capture the castle, but not the babies

For the past several weeks, I have been teaching my wife how to play chess. Last weekend, I added it to the list of things I’ve attempted to teach a family member that has not gone well.

When my youngest daughter was in the second grade, I tried to outsmart her teacher who was instructing the class to spell words like engine, but without the silent “e.” Being someone who uses words for a living, I wasn’t on board with this phonetic-style of spelling.

My daughter, however, ignored my instruction and was perfectly happy with showing off her grade of 100 by spelling engine as “engin.”

It frustrated me to no end during that entire school year, but I was somewhat vindicated when she went to third grade and found out that I had been correct after all.

Some years later, I attempted to teach my oldest daughter how to drive a stick shift. We went to a mall parking lot with my Jeep Wrangler and spent a couple of hours going back and forth in the deserted lot.

She mastered first gear, but nothing more, so another failure for me.

But when my wife showed an interest in learning to play chess, I took the bait.

It wasn’t long before vexation set in.

The first thing I wanted to do was make sure my wife knew the names of each chess piece. Seemed simple enough, but I was in for a rude awakening.

We managed to get past the king and queen easy enough, though the distinction she gave between the two was that “the king has that thingy on his head.” Well … OK.

Things went downhill from there like a champion slalom skier on an icy track.

“I already know what the others are called,” she announced.

She picked up one piece and said, “castle.”

She picked up the next piece and said, “horsey.”

She picked up another piece and said, “lighthouse.”

I said, “oy vey.”

It didn’t matter that I said she was actually holding the rook, knight and bishop — she was stuck on castle, horsey and lighthouse.

I realized I’d lost this battle, but still hoped to win the war, so to speak. I moved on.

Slowly I explained exactly what each piece could do. And with each explanation, my wife asked, “why?” My answer was the same: “I don’t know.”

About 30 minutes later, I was showing my wife how to set up a chessboard, which she seemed to grasp immediately. Yay. A victory.

“OK, so let’s play a game,” I announced.

Twelve minutes and 22 moves later, she was in checkmate and left the table without a word.

For the next week, my wife played chess at the beginner level on her phone and actually won a few times. I was impressed she’d thought of it, but I couldn’t get her to move up a level to play harder competition. She liked winning.

The following weekend, we played again.

About 20 minutes later and something like 35 moves, she was done.

Back to the chess app.

We played a few more times and I began to notice a common theory in her playing style. She never moved her king or queen, kept her pawns stoically stationed in front of those pieces and almost never crossed the middle of the board.

She was playing defense only.

So I pointed that observation out the other day after whipping her once more.

Her response was surprising.

“You’re always chasing my castle, horsey and lighthouse, so I have to stay where it’s safe,” she said.

I let her answer simmer a bit, hoping she’d realize its weakness, and continued the teaching moment.

I told her that, when she considers her next move, she should look to see if anything of hers is in jeopardy; then look for ways to put something of mine in jeopardy; and always think a few moves ahead to continually move forward. I explained that her pawns were pretty much pieces used to get in the way of attacks, but could be sacrificed without being much of a loss.

“I don’t want you to take those,” she said, pointing to her pawns. “They’re my babies.”

Checkmate. I lose.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]