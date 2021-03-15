Answers needed about possibility of COVID-infected migrants entering the United States

It seems U.S. House members from North Carolina want to know why people who recently have entered the United States illegally and tested positive for COVID-19 are being shipped on chartered buses all across the country, including to the Tar Heel State.

Reps. Dan Bishop, NC-09, and Richard Hudson, NC-08, and every other Republican member of our state’s House delegation fired off a letter on Thursday to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers regarding the Biden administration’s new immigration policies, and specifically why COVID-positive migrants are being bused into North Carolina.

“What’s happening at our southern border is a crisis of the Biden administration’s own making, with their decision to roll back President Trump’s border security measures and welcome illegal immigrants with open arms. But now this crisis has extended its way to our communities in North Carolina. DHS Secretary Mayorkas owes the people of our state answers,” Bishop said Thursday.

Bishop and his GOP colleagues cite an NBC News report about COVID-positive migrants in their letter. And anyone who likes to surf the television news channels has seen Fox News reports about illegal immigrants released in Brownsville, Texas, boarding buses that take them into the interior of the United States.

How many infected illegals have been put on those buses isn’t really known because no one in the federal government is answering questions, or testing them and detaining them, and Brownsville doesn’t have the authority to stop them. But, the count was up to 204 as of Friday, according to sources in the know.

We can argue the numbers and even the veracity of the catch-and-release-infected-people claim. But, if even one infected illegal immigrant has been released into America, the act begs a simple but serious question: Why?

Why are we allowing people infected with the virus this nation has been fighting for a year to roam free?

Didn’t the CDC just advise vaccinated grandparents wanting to visit family they haven’t seen for months not to board airliners? Weren’t people told to stay home for the holidays? Did not the State of New York impose a hefty fine on people entering the state from states with a high infection rate?

But, apparently, it’s OK for infected illegal immigrants to travel freely and possibly infect people along the way and once they reach their destinations.

This is insanity if it is true. And we deserve answers. We deserve the truth.

Sadly, given how closemouthed or evasive the Biden administration has been about all things related to the southern border, except how bad the Trump policies were, the odds are slim that Mayorkas will respond to the representatives’ letter and we citizens will get answers.

The situation can make one wonder if the federal government’s intent is to keep the American people in the dark about infected immigrants because there is an ulterior motive. It could make one suspect the government wants another COVID-19 surge, thus giving them a reason to reinstate restrictions and reassert its control over the people.

Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe this is all conspiracy theory.

We’ll have to wait and see if theory becomes reality and if Bishop and his colleagues get any answers.

— The Robesonian