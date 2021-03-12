Encounter with a fine young lady

The masked young lady had been told to stay away from my front door. Not MY door specifically, but ANY front door in the neighborhood. Not MY neighborhood specifically, but ANY neighborhood.

This y0ung lady, however, wasn’t to be deterred — and she did everything right.

She wore a mask.

She wore plastic gloves.

She stood more than 6 feet away.

She was selling chocolates for a fundraiser, and she had reproduced the list of items into poster size so it could be read at a distance.

I was impressed, so I took a step outside the door.

She backed up.

This young lady, and I will venture a guess that she was about 12, was hawking Gertrude Hawk candies and she caught me at a moment when her product pulled at my heartstrings. Or was it the wanting of a greedy stomach?

Either way, I was on board.

As I began to silently calculate what I would order, the young lady and I began chatting about her successes so far going door to door. She said her mom — who was in the car at the curb — had offered to help sell the chocolates to friends and co-workers, but Julie, which was the young girl’s name, said she wanted to do this on her own.

And so far, she had mixed results. She said some folks had turned her away quickly, but a few had placed orders.

It was at about that time Julie happened to notice my four boys — felines Sinatra, Wonky, Casey and Tux — gathered at the front door watching us. Well, that immediately changed the direction of Julie’s visit.

She asked if she could get closer to the door, and I stepped aside to let her. Julie wanted to know all about each of the cats — how old, what kind and where we got them.

After answering her questions, Julie suddenly offered, “my mom might have some cat food for you.”

Knowing our monthly bill to feed the four boys, I was just as intrigued by that as I was about the chocolates.

Julie went on to say her mom and some friends had gone dumpster diving somewhere in Fayetteville and one of the things they found was two bags of perfectly good, name-brand cat food.

“She brought it home, but we don’t have cats,” Julie said, “and our dog won’t eat it.”

We both turned and looked at mom, and Julie waved for her to get out of the car. After Julie explained to her mom what we were talking about, I told her that my daughter also did some dumpster diving in Upstate New York and had been quite successful at it.

Julie’s mom said she and her friends had only recently gotten started, but that they had found some pretty cool items that they had kept — but the cat food couldn’t be used by anyone they knew.

“Can we give it to these cats?” Julie asked her mom.

I noticed right away she wasn’t giving it to ME, but to the four boys.

Her mom quickly agreed, saying she’d be happy to get rid of the two bags and that she’d deliver them later in the day.

That transaction now complete, I refocused on Julie’s list of Gertrude Hawk items — my budget, thanks to being free of cat food purchases for the next month, was now much larger.

A few moments later, Julie and her mom hopped into the car with a $75 check from me and headed for their next stop. And a couple of hours later, two bags of cat food were delivered to my front porch. My four boys were too busy with their 257th catnaps of the day to help bring them inside.

And to be quite honest, they seemed to have an overall “meh” attitude, but I knew the real reward would be arriving in a few weeks. Unlike my weekly hamburger, I won’t be sharing this treat with them.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]