Looking back, one year ago

On Friday, March 13, 2020, our students, teachers, and staff left their classrooms and offices fully expecting to return on Monday morning. Less than 24 hours later, we were informed of an at-least two weeks return date in an effort to “flatten the curve.”

Accordingly, two weeks turned into almost nine months of virtual and remote learning for our district.

I encourage each of you to mark this anniversary by what we learned and gained, as well as never forget those we lost too soon.

Looking through the lens of public education, I learned that our flexibility and willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure that our students continue to learn, have the tools and resources they need to learn, receive nutrition, and address social and emotional support far outweighs a training program.

Our PEOPLE matter!

We gained a connection to homes and community partners that will enhance future endeavors and a renewed appreciation for the role of public education in our community. We gained new strategies for teaching online and celebrating students.

I hope we honor those we lost too soon by committing ourselves to leave a legacy of excellence in our respective areas of service. I remain optimistic about public education and the positive impact Scotland County Schools will continue to have on Scotland County, North Carolina, and the world.

#SCSGrowsGreatness

Takeda LeGrand is the superintendent of Scotland County Schools.