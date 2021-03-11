Navigating through the coronavirus

Optimism and communities that have learned how to share a burden allowed Gov. Roy Cooper to ease COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina. Though we’re not out of the woods yet, we can see the clearing from here.

But we look ahead cautiously.

Let’s enjoy a bit more freedom while we maintain our vigilance. The lifting of restrictions — which follows reduced numbers of infections and deaths in the state overall — is definitely good news.

Add to that the increased availability of COVID vaccines — 80,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to arrive in North Carolina recently — and we have plenty of reasons to feel good.

And add to that the recent higher temperatures in the state — a nice prompt for more outdoor dining — and we’re practically giddy.

Among the recent changes in restrictions, bars, night clubs and indoor entertainment venues are now allowed to open at 30% capacity, with a cap of 250 people. Restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, gyms, bowling alleys, museums, salons, personal care businesses and tattoo parlors are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

That’s not enough to cure all of our economic ills, but it’s a move in the right direction. Thanks to the people who have taken the idea of COVID precautions seriously, lives doubtlessly have been saved. Let’s not quit now.

Let’s not quit even as the number of people allowed inside residences increases from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for individual outdoor gatherings.

Some are still likely to be careless. Wake Forest University has placed a student organization on interim suspension while investigating a “private event” (read: party) likely carried out against campus COVID-19 protocols. And at the UNC School of the Arts, which is running out of quarantine space, authorities have threatened to start sending students home if they can’t follow guidelines.

We realize that college students enjoy a unique sense of freedom that comes with distance from parental supervision — that’s part of the college experience.

But it’s also a time to start exhibiting a little maturity and restraint.

Cooper also vetoed a bill recently that would force schools to reopen, preferring to leave the decision to local school boards — only to reconsider and come up with a compromise plan after negotiations with lawmakers to allow school districts to move to Plan A, which allows for schools to open full-time.

Cooper was right to rethink his veto.

On another front, so far at least, he has avoided the kind of scandals that have afflicted other governors in their COVID decision-making.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is not only facing allegations of sexual harassment, but he’s being investigated by the Justice Department for underreporting COVID-related nursing home deaths in his state. Some of his own Democratic colleagues are calling for his resignation.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is facing a recall effort after hypocritically ignoring his own COVID restrictions. And in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is being accused of favoritism in vaccine distribution. DeSantis’ entire COVID response, characterized by pandering to voices of denial — and the coastal state’s beach-party lifestyle — has left much to be desired.

So we’d be justified in singing, “I like calling North Carolina home.”

— Winston-Salem Journal