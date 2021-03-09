Loan covers the mistake, not the taxpayers

The first hurdle toward fixing a self-imposed problem by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners and the county’s Economic Development Corporation director was cleared recently when the state’s Department of Commerce approved a $575,000 loan.

As those who have followed the story over the better part of a year already know, that loan will be used to cover the money lost from a grant approved by the state in 2017 for a water tower project and again in 2019 for a railroad spur project — but taken away both times when work on the projects at a local company was begun prior to the grant being approved.

To make matters worse, emails from EDC Director Mark Ward showed that he attempted to save the grant by deceiving the state as to when work on the project actually started and tried to all but throw the county’s grant writer under the bus in the process.

So now, the county has the $575,000 to cover the costs involved with the grant, but repaying that loan — at least at this moment — still remains the responsibility of Scotland County taxpayers.

While county officials from commissioners to County Manager Kevin Patterson to Ward hold their collective breaths in hopes that the loan will be forgiven — something that would probably happen in the next three months if at all — taxpayers ought to be wondering why such a snafu by those who should know better is going to cost them.

We have always wondered the same thing.

Most county commissioners claim the project would have been approved even without the grant money. That’s pretty easy to say well after the mistakes were made, but there is no proof that claim is true and rings disingenuous now. The fact of the matter is that the county had a grant in its hands to cover the project — twice — and lost it — twice.

That’s a fact that most of these commissioners don’t want to face up to, or put the blame where it is deserved or dole out the necessary consequences. In other words, do what they have been elected to do, which is protect the people they serve. Instead, they have circled the wagons to protect the wrongdoers and moved on.

While we are happy the county has received the state loan to cover the $575,000 project costs, it’s not the same money as the state grant it twice had and lost.

Should the loan eventually be forgiven, taxpayers will be off the hook — but those responsible for this mess will still be at the helm of future county decisions on behalf of the taxpayers. That shouldn’t be comforting for anyone paying county taxes.

Not to mention the damaged reputation these county officials have allowed Scotland County to be saddled with at the state level.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere.”