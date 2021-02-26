Four boys alone in a house

On what was a very rare occasion last week, my wife arrived home before I did — and immediately did what mothers have done since people lived in caves. Upon finding the house somewhat of a wreck, she told our four boys, “Just wait until your daddy gets home.”

Yes, I have four boys.

More on that later.

On this particular evening, my wife walked into the house, exhausted as always from a day working at the public library and just ready to collapse in what she calls “my throne,” which is just an oversized chair in the living room.

She never made it.

Apparently, the four boys, who will usually come to greet each of us when we arrive home, were this time nowhere to be found. But the clues that they had been there — and quite mischievous — were everywhere.

A chess set in our study was on the floor, a chair in that same room was toppled over, several framed photographs on a shelf in the living room had been knocked over, the tablecloth from the small kitchen table had been piled on the floor, a cup from the kitchen was found on the floor of another room and a package of gluten-free Oreo cookies had been moved and tampered with.

Let me say now that each and every one of these four boys has previously been talked to about such things. When we leave in the mornings, we always tell them to have a good day … but behave.

Usually, they do.

And usually, it’s me who gets in the door first to find just how unbehaved they’ve been.

We certainly understand that the boys are still relatively young — 12, 3 and twin 1-year-olds (before you start doing the math, they are all adopted). The 12-year old, honestly, is very rarely a part of the trouble, but the other three … well, they are nonstop.

The trio of young’uns gets into everything. I mean EVERYTHING. If something as minute as a pencil gets moved from one counter to another, they immediately become curious and have to get hold of it — as if they must approve of its new location. And sometimes, we will find that same pencil relocated — usually underneath a chair or table.

Don’t get the wrong impression. We love the boys to death. Wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world. Besides, we’re pretty invested by now, as you can imagine. And I’m actually thrilled to have boys, because my first two children were both girls. So having an overload of testosterone is welcome.

But sometimes that testosterone bubbles over a little too much, especially when they are left unattended. And on this particular evening, it was my wife who came face to face with the testosterone — so much so that she admitted later to blurting out, “wait until your daddy gets home.”

She reported that they didn’t seem fazed by the threat.

We understand y’all may think these four boys really need some adult supervision. It’s crossed our minds, but instead, we just sit them down and have another chat, sometimes even in their own language.

That chat will often be good for about 12 hours, when we arrive home and start the whole thing over — picking up toppled items, recovering pens and pencils from underneath furniture, and cleaning up hairballs.

Oh, I should mention, the boys are our cats — Sinatra, Wonky, Tuxedo and Casey.

