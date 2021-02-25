Bill will help in the fight against opioid abuse

North Carolina has a chance to be on the front end for one of the curves associated with the fight against opioids.

House Bill 93 was introduced last week. It is sponsored by Republican Reps. Wayne Sasser, Chris Humphrey and Timothy Moffitt, and Democratic Rep. Gale Adcock.

The legislation would require naloxone scripts with opioid scripts. That means health-care practitioners prescribing an opioid medication to a patient will also co-prescribe an opioid overdose reversal medication such as naloxone for that patient under specific circumstances and for certain purposes.

Only 10 states have enacted such legislation. It’s important for Scotland County and North Carolina because opioids have wrecked thousands of lives. Nearly everywhere we turn, someone either has felt the touch of the opioid crisis personally, or in their family, or has seen someone close to them deal with the devastating effects.

In 2020, there were 8,254 opioid overdose-related emergency department visits, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a rise of 23% from 2019. It’s getting worse, not better.

Studies show that states passing laws increasing access to opioid overdose reversal medications see a 9% to 11% reduction in opioid deaths.

The leaders on this legislation know of what they’re talking about. They’ve had experience — the up-close kind.

Adcock is a family nurse practitioner in addition to representing District 41, and Sasser is a pharmacist in addition to representing District 67.

“This bill is another step in North Carolina’s ongoing plan to decrease overdose deaths,” Adcock said. “Based on my 29 years in family practice, I believe patients who need opioid drugs also need education about the potential for accidental overdose and the offer of a naloxone prescription.”

Sasser said the legislation is in line with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Access to naloxone is one of the proven ways to combat the opioid epidemic, but we have to increase the likelihood that the medication is near the patient when they need it — we know that a standing order is not enough,” he said. “This aligns us with many of our neighbors who are ensuring patients have the education and medication needed to fight back against an opioid overdose.”

This bill won’t cure our opioid problem in North Carolina. What it will do is take us a step closer to a safer environment.

Opioid drugs that are prescribed have a great impact on a person’s health and quality of life. They’re also dangerously addictive. People need the medicine, and many are scared to get it for that very reason — fear of addiction.

We hope the bill finds its way to Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature as fast as possible.