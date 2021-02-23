We must all help put an end to littering

Littering has been on the local radar of residents, business owners, law enforcement and the Green Team of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce for quite some time.

Now it’s on the radar of state lawmakers.

Finally.

We will state right off that Scotland County and Laurinburg are no different than any other county or community. Littering is a problem everywhere because lazy, uncaring people are everywhere.

But what can set our county and communities apart from everyone else is what we do about the problem.

The solution is three-fold.

First, local organizations can band together and get residents involved with litter pick-up events throughout the year. That’s already being done locally, with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team holding regular litter sweeps.

The Laurinburg Rotary Club will join those efforts with a monthly community litter pick-up starting in March.

Another prong in the solution are deterrents in the form of fines, and that is where the state’s lawmakers are stepping in. This week, as pointed out today in a Page 1A story by Editor W. Curt Vincent, Rep. Garland Pierce has co-sponsored a House bill that will dramatically increase the fines levied against litterbugs.

We hope that bill speeds its way over the upcoming hurdles and becomes law soon.

And finally — perhaps most importantly — is the third portion of the solution, which has to be personal pride.

Whether it’s a cigarette butt tossed out of a moving vehicle or a fast-food bag full of garbage thrown on the ground, a litterbug simply has an “I-don’t-care” attitude. That has to change if our county and communities will ever turn the tide against littering.

It also wouldn’t hurt if residents could bend over to pick up a soda can or piece of paper on the ground when they see one.

“I hate to say it, but the litter pick-ups are just a temporary fix,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “But I do think the House bill is a step in the right direction. We have to educate the community with a constant message that littering is bad, keeping our community beautiful is good and if you get caught littering you will be penalized.

“I don’t know if the state has plans for the education aspect, but a consistent anti-litter message needs to be part of it,” he added, “similar to the Palmetto Pride program in South Carolina and Don’t Mess with Texas in those states.”

We couldn’t agree more.

The decision to litter is simple to make with an “I don’t care” attitude, but not littering can be just as easy and the better choice IF each individual will actually think before flinging trash on their hometown.

We implore folks to do their part, and perhaps together we can make those litter pick-ups unnecessary here.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We don’t want to live in a trash can. Stop making it one.”