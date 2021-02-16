COVID trend sounds good … we hope

It’s hard to fathom that just a month ago, we were in the depths of despair with statewide hospitalizations at an alarming rate and active cases here at an unprecedented high.

Looking closer, perhaps we should remember some perspective is necessary. After all, from the outset, we’ve judged the pandemic by what we’ve known or think we knew, and where we’ve been.

Maybe more importantly, where we wanted to be.

That last part has guided an awful lot of thinking. Misguided it, too.

Even those among us who have offered opinions, or directives, with which we’ve disagreed have only been trying to help. We do truly believe they were, that no one has wanted bad things to happen to anyone.

Decisions, however, do have consequences. The 20/20 hindsight that comes from history will validate what terrible decisions were made in the name of small businesses and in the name of education. Recoveries — and some will in both cases — could take years.

The other side is that early efforts to downplay and cast aside what impact the virus would have were an outrageous mistake. “Two weeks to flatten the curve” was what the best minds came up with, and that simply will not be remembered favorably decades from now when history is reviewed.

An independent study, ongoing for better than six months, says that 99.4% of North Carolinians pose no threat of passing along COVID-19 to anyone. That rate has been steady. The numbers used in the study, by the way, come from the state Department of Health and Human Services statistics — which, like any stats, can be selective in illustrating evidence.

What is not up for debate is that the virus kills, and anyone can contract it.

Also, there is a significant volume of “positive” cases that later get deemed false positive. The state, nor our county Health Department, doesn’t go back and adjust the numbers. We also don’t know how many people are positive without being tested.

So when we hear that North Carolina has had more than 820,000 cases, perhaps that is closer to the real number than not. Nobody really knows.

We do know there are more than 10,000 deaths health officials say are linked to COVID-19. We know some of those deaths might not have happened if not for the virus, and we know deaths in a number of other statistical categories seem to be lower as a result. Again, it begs our perspective.

Nearly 3,900 people were hospitalized in the state on Jan. 19, connected to the virus, and Sunday the number was down to 1,989. The county counted 230 active cases on Jan. 15, and Monday was down to 73. Our population’s vaccination percentage is 12.7%, which is incredible considering the state is a tick below 4%.

The current trend sounds promising. We hope the days and weeks ahead will provide the necessary validation.

