Education receives three A-plusses

Three good things happened this week for the children of Scotland County and the rest of North Carolina, each of which deserves an A+.

First, with the prompting of Gov. Roy Cooper, the Board of Education in Scotland County voted unanimously to get students back into the classrooms beginning March 1.

That date will see students in grades kindergarten through fifth return to school IF their parents choose. If not, students can remain in the virtual-learning option.

On March 8, students in grades sixth through 12th will have the chance, with parental approval, to return to classrooms.

Of course, bringing students back to schools presents a tremendous challenge for teachers, staff and administration because all the safety precautions must be adhered to — wearing masks, social distancing, hand-washing and keeping schools and buses sanitized continually.

But getting children back into schools is important. Too many — reportedly more than 500 in Scotland County — have fallen by the wayside when it comes to learning, and rescuing them will be paramount.

Second, to accommodate the reopening of schools, Cooper this week announced that teachers and other school staff will be allowed to jump to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 24.

Good. The reopening of schools couldn’t and shouldn’t happen without this — and Scotland County Schools’ administration should mandate that all teachers and staff get the vaccination before they face a classroom of students in March.

It’s just good sense.

And finally, Cooper completed the trifecta this week by signing a COVID relief bill that includes $1.6 billion in federal money set aside for public schools.

For nearly a year, school districts have struggled with financial challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this funding will be a welcome relief for many reasons.

Each of these things puts hope in our collective heart that life is beginning, even just a little, to get back to something we recognize as normal. We understand that the future won’t resemble anything like our past normal, instead building what will be a “new normal.” But a good part of every community’s heartbeat runs through its schools, and we are thankful to see that heartbeat getting stronger.

The challenges may remain monumental moving forward, but there is truth in the mantra “we are all in this together,” so we implore everyone — educators, parents, children included — to do everything necessary to make the move back to some kind of normal a success.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Success is no accident. It is hard work. Perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and, most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”