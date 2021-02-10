Leadership is lacking in city

The recent report from the Laurinburg Police Department concerning calls reporting “shots fired” was alarming.

‘Shots fired’ increased from 304 to 724 in 2020! This is stunning! According to the most recent reports released from the FBI (September 2020) 98% of the cities in America are safer than Laurinburg. According to this same report, there were 160 violent crimes and 762 property crimes in the city. The city’s violent crime rate is 10.67% per thousand and 50.79% non-violent crime per thousand. The overall total crime rate was an astonishing 61.46% per 1,000. Chances of becoming a victim of a crime in Laurinburg are one in 17.

In the September 2020 FBI report, the Laurinburg non-violent crime rate was 148% higher than the national average. The city’s violent crime rate is 183% higher than the national average. Currently, the city has one of the highest crime rates in the nation. Year after year, the city’s crime rate has increased by 52%. When similar statistics were presented to the council in times past, council members and staff dismissed the statistics as being incorrect. However, time has proven those statistics to be true. They can debate the current statistics with the FBI if they wish.

For 8 years, citizens have come before the city council asking that action be taken to address this critical issue. Citizens have presented the council with “best practices” from other cities that have brought their crime rates down. Numerous proactive measures to address the rising crime also have been presented to the council.

The only response from the council was a proposal to hire a crime consultant to advise them on how to deal with the crisis. To my knowledge, this has not been done. In fact, the council has taken no decisive action as crime, gunfire and violence overtaking our city. This past May, there was a shooting at the intersection of Church Street and Main, which left one wounded and one dead. This is two blocks from city hall. I have received numerous fearful calls from friends concerning gun fire near their homes. Laurinburg has become a war zone.

Recently, the council took swift action on permitting chickens to be raised in city limits. The value of a human life is far greater than the life of a chicken. The council and administration can no longer ignore this crisis. Inaction can no longer be tolerated. Decisive action must be taken immediately concerning the increasing violence in our city. Eight years is more than enough time to address this issue. The future of Laurinburg lies in the council’s hands. Dr. Martin Luther King once wisely said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Citizens are expecting and demanding leadership out of our elected city council. As John Kenneth Galbraith once observed, “All of the great leaders have had one characteristic in common: it was the willingness to confront unequivocally the major anxiety of their people in their time. This, and not much else, is the essence of leaders.”

It is time for the council to rise to the level of leadership.

Michael Edds is the former pastor at Cross Pointe Church in Laurinburg.