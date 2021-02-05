I wish we’d picked Marlene

The text last weekend from one of my high-school running mates — who was also my college roommate — read simply, “Marlene Shotten died yesterday.”

It shouldn’t have been but a blip on the weekend radar, except there was more.

It took me several moments to go through my memory’s Rolodex trying to remember who Marlene Shotten was. Then, the recollection from nearly 50 years ago began to emerge.

Marlene Shotten was the younger sister of Larry Shotten, who lived on the opposite side of a neighborhood park from me in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Larry was two years younger than me, but we knew each other — both from the bus stop for school and the fact that the neighborhood guys would sometimes play football in his backyard.

His back yard was perfect for our games, but those games were often filled with grief before and after the game ended.

Larry was a pretty rotund youngster who was not very good at sports. But his desire to be part of the gang and his size usually got him picked. Last, but picked. Often standing right next to him, also quite portly but no less interested in playing, was Marlene.

She was never picked, and she howled loudly. You could actually hear her stomping … on the ground.

That, and the fact we often tore up that back yard with divots from tackles and tromped to death many blades of grass, usually meant Mr. and Mrs. Shotten would ban the games from their yard — at least for a couple of weeks, when the entire scenario would play out again.

Once I left Connecticut for college in Oklahoma, the Shottens never crossed my mind again.

Until last weekend.

The “more” mentioned above was this: “She was married to Jeff Sigal for like 30 years.”

Jeff was the younger brother of Gary Sigal, who played softball on a traveling softball team my high school buddy and I put together back in 1975. We were pretty good. Gary was one of our pitchers and second basemen over the next few years, and his little brother sometimes filled in when we needed a warm body — but he wasn’t quite up to his older brother’s or our standard.

So, like Marlene, Jeff didn’t stay on my radar after I left for college.

Until last weekend.

Over the years, I’ve made numerous stops along the career journey, each one lasting about three years on the average. But North Carolina — the tri-county area of Bladen-Robeson-Scotland specifically — hooked me, and that hook is now 17 years deep.

The reason I mention this is that, across the first 23 years of my career, I rarely ever paid attention to the obituaries. I understood they were and are the most read section of the newspaper, but because I hadn’t allowed any roots to grow in whatever town I’d landed in, those names didn’t mean much to me.

Things are changing now — not only because I have created a bond with a number of people across the region, but because news of people like Marlene Shotten are beginning to find their way to me from where I still consider home. Not because I ever want to live there again, but because it’s where my high school friends are still important and memories are still vivid.

And now, obituaries are creeping into the picture. People I know, or in Marlene’s case, people connected to people I know, are losing their lives one way or another. While it’s enough to feel sadness, it’s also forcing thoughts about my own overall mortality.

I deal with deadlines every day. The clock ticks on no matter how much we pray it slows when the deadline looms. And when those deadlines are met, especially when they are met early, there is a feeling of accomplishment. In a way, time is defeated.

But the one thing we pray for the most is for us to get more time … in the big picture, for the ticks not to stop.

Marlene ran out of ticks. She is now being mourned by people I knew well, and my first regret is that we didn’t pick her for a team at least once.

