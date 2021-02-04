We must keep learning from our past

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a resident of Greensboro, home of the Feb. 1, 1960, Woolworth sit-ins, wants you to know that racism no longer exists.

As Black History Month was only days away, Robinson, a black man, felt moved to make that decree at a state Board of Education meeting last week.

“The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist. In fact, it is not racist at all,” Robinson said of proposed new standards for social studies instruction in public schools that would include discussion of some chapters of America’s past and present that have routinely been underrepresented.

How else, Robinson said, could he have been elected as the state’s first black lieutenant governor and Barack Obama as the first black president — twice?

We’ll see Robinson’s examples and raise him a few more: Two black men are chancellors of UNC System campuses in Greensboro. The police chief is black, as is the county sheriff, the chairman of the county commissioners and the school superintendent. The state has had two black chief justices of its Supreme Court.

All are clear and laudable signs of progress. In fact, we agree with Robinson that this is the greatest country on Earth.

And yet … also in his home county, the largest health provider has acknowledged racial bias in medical care and pledged to address it. (The N.C. Healthcare Association, which represents all 130 hospitals in the state, sees “persistent racism” as a statewide problem.) The young people who struggle most in our schools are students of color. Nationally, the threat of violent white extremism is on the rise.

Which is to say, for all its goodness, America also has made some mistakes and bad choices. And it has discriminated, often by design, with government complicity.

And pretending those things don’t exist in what we teach in our classrooms is not only dishonest, it’s harmful and shortsighted.

Yet some Republican board members see it as anti-American to take an unflinching and inclusive accounting of both this nation’s triumphs and its blemishes in North Carolina’s new K-12 social studies standards.

As reported last week in The News & Observer of Raleigh, state Board of Education member Amy White, a former social studies teacher, said the proposed revisions contradict what America stands for. “While I think some of the revisions have been helpful, I still see an agenda that is anti-American, anti-capitalism, anti-democracy,” White said.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt cited the “explicit language.” Terms (cover your eyes and ears) such as “systemic racism,” “systemic discrimination” and “gender identity.”

A current social studies teacher from Cumberland County disagreed.

“By having these standards, that means that every one of our kids in every classroom in North Carolina is going to get the same standardized social studies education with those multiple viewpoints and those multiple perspectives included,” said Maureen Stover, who is advising the board on the standards.

Stover was the 2020 North Carolina Teacher of the Year and is among four finalists for National Teacher of the Year.

As for America’s missteps, we are not even a year removed from the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Both Republicans and Democrats have acknowledged the disproportionate toll mass incarceration has taken on people of color, and they addressed it in the 2018 First Step Act.

America’s body of work as a nation of ideas and ideals is envied throughout the world. A part of that greatness should be a willingness to embrace an ideal that we haven’t yet achieved — what the founders called the quest for “a more perfect union.”

But that requires first acknowledging that we are an imperfect union.

And that, unless we’re willing to learn from our past … well you know the rest.

— The Greensboro News & Record