It’s time to open up the school doors

There’s a rumbling in the air, a noise growing in volume and fury that should worry everyone associated with public education.

That growing growl is the voices of parents who have grown beyond frustrated with public schools doors being closed to their children because of the pandemic. These parents weren’t happy when they were told in March their children had to learn from home. But, they understood the risk associated with a disease about which little was known, so they gritted their teeth and soldiered on for the sake of their children’s health.

Eleven months later, they’re scared and angry because they see the damage long-term government-imposed isolation is inflicting on their children. They see how many children are falling behind in their education for lack of in-person, face-to-face instruction. More frightening are the increasingly more frequent reports and surveys detailing how children are giving up on their education, becoming depressed because of forced separation from friends and school activities, being referred in growing number for mental health care, and how more and more teens are committing suicide.

And if education leaders aren’t paying attention to parents’ cries for at least an in-person learning option, lawmakers in North Carolina are. Republicans in the state Senate have announced they are drawing up legislation that would require districts to offer an in-person option. They say the legislation will be unveiled in the coming days.

So, its seems a decision is being forced on leaders of public education.

No one wants to place children in an unsafe environment. But, we know more about COVID-19 now than we did a year ago, and more and more studies show children are less likely to develop COVID-19 symptoms when exposed and don’t transmit it easily to adults. That being said, let’s stipulate there can be found studies and reports that say the exact opposite. The trick is filtering through all the partisan documentation to find nonpartisan, credible information.

And it is trustworthy information from knowledgeable, reputable sources that should drive decisions affecting our children, not politics, ideology, agendas or fear.

It’s fear that seems to be part of the reason for some of the hesitancy shown by teachers and school leaders. Many teachers are older, more at risk for serious illness and even death if they contract COVID-19. Understandable. That’s why money to make schools as safe as possible has been flowing into school districts across the country. But, there is only so much science and human effort can do to address that fear. There comes a point when someone must decide all that can be done has been done and the time has come to take an acceptable risk in order to do what’s best for the students.

It’s also understandable if administrators and school boards worry that if the students return and even one contracts COVID-19 and ends up in a hospital, or worse, the school district could be sued. But that’s why making a return to in-person instruction optional. As callous as this sounds, the parents who chose to send their children back to school assume some of the risk and responsibility.

The debate about when it’s safe to let children return to the classroom could go on for months longer. But, it shouldn’t. The time has come for a decision based on the realization that complete safety is impossible. At some point, preferably soon, we have to confront the fact that trying to insulate the children from a virus is doing more harm than good.

The time has come, educators. Open schools to students or risk hearing a roar that can’t, and won’t, be ignored.

