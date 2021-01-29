Parents must again be held responsible

Since the very beginning of this country’s education system, it has always been incumbent of parents to make sure their children attend school. And over the years, as the regulations were massaged, it became the legal responsibility of parents to have their children in the school each and every day, unless excused due to medical reasons.

We are impressed to see that Scotland County Schools continues to make that a priority.

You can get more detail from Senior Writer Katelin Gandee’s story on Page 1A today, but in a nutshell, those students who have not bothered to attend class — either in person or online — will cause their parent(s) or guardian(s) to be called before the school district’s truancy board, known as the Judicial Attendance Council.

While the JAC will make every attempt to work with parents and guardians in an effort to get the student back on track, it also has the ace up its sleeve of filing charges under the compulsory attendance law.

That’s a step we hope won’t become reality, but we applaud the school district for keeping it a part of their toolbox.

We’re not sure when this country began looking away from making parents responsible for their minor children’s actions, but it’s long past time we return to that mentality. After all, parents SHOULD be responsible for their child’s actions, as it once was.

For decades now, this country has given parents a pass — all the while shifting the responsibility of teaching children the right ways to go over to schools, churches, etc.

It shouldn’t take a village to raise a child, it should take parents.

Sure, others in positions of overseeing the activities of children should play a role. But parents need to play the lead role. No excuses. Far too many parents need to stop being self-centered and quit giving excuses for why they can’t control their child, and start growing up and acting like adults.

If your minor child doesn’t attend school, regardless of whether it’s in person or online, it’s YOUR fault. If your minor child breaks into a home and steals something, it’s YOUR fault. If your minor child fires a gun into a car or home or at someone, it’s YOUR fault.

Pretty simple.

And parents should bear the consequences of those actions.

If this country and this county are going to start fixing a society that has been broken for years, this is part of what it will take.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Education begins at home, and I applaud the parents who recognize that they — not someone else — must take responsibility to assure that their children are well educated.” (Ernest Istook)