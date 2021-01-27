Some good news, but don’t celebrate yet

There’s been a trickle of good news related to the COVID-19 pandemic during the past few days.

Dare we hope for a future gusher that signals the pandemic will be washed away and life can return to normal? We can hope, but the safe bet is on waiting to see what happens before planning a COVID-be-Gone party.

In the meantime, let’s review the good news.

On Jan. 19, UNC Health Southeastern announced its hospital was just below 90% bed capacity, two weeks after saying all staffed beds were occupied. The increase in open beds was attributed in part to a decrease in patients. But, the health care system did order extra beds and open additional rooms.

So, one could say the good news was more a result of the response by Southeastern’s leaders to a bad situation than to a sudden drop in local COVID-19 cases.

There was a significant drop in the number of pandemic-related deaths from one seven-day period to another, according to the county Health Department. Nine virus-related deaths were reported from Jan. 16 to Friday, a sharp decline from the 20 deaths reported the previous week.

A sign of better things to come? We probably should wait to see if the trend continues before celebrating.

On the national stage, The Associated Press reported Monday that coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the United States dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks.

Don’t get too excited.

The AP also reported the numbers still are running at alarmingly high levels and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said the improvement in numbers around the country appears to reflect a “natural peaking and then plateauing” after a holiday surge, rather than the arrival of the vaccine in mid-December.

So, the message here is clear: The pandemic could be with us for a while longer even though there are multiple vaccines in circulation.

As for the vaccine, there are reports and indications that it’s not getting into arms as efficiently as it should. Even in Robeson County people wanting to get a second dose through the Health Department are being told they can’t make an appointment, despite being told earlier that they could. Instead, they must show up on the days set aside for the administration of a second dose and wait in line.

It seems the first shipment of vaccine got into the county as efficiently as advertised, but now there are shortages and disruptions in the supply line.

Now, political hacks and opportunists are blaming the Trump administration for not having a distribution plan in place. But are we to believe the administration that gave us Operation Warp Speed, the private/public partnership that orchestrated the development of a vaccine in 11 months, was incapable of crafting a distribution plan?

Fauci went on CNN this past week and seemed to contradict that notion. He told reporters the Biden administration wasn’t starting from scratch in its development of a distribution plan “because there is activity going on in the distribution.”

So, what are we to think?

Realistically, we should expect delays in vaccine production because churning out the millions of doses needed is a daunting task, and so many things that can cause delays can happen. We should expect more confusion in vaccine administration because some states weren’t ready to efficiently perform the task assigned them and there will be politicians and bureaucrats interfering as they jockey to take credit or to blame others, depending on the current distribution situation.

And we can expect victory over COVID-19 to be declared only after enough time has passed for the Biden administration to be able to claim full credit for it. Nothing new there. It’s what politicians do.

So, hold off planning that COVID-be-Gone party.

— The Robesonian, Lumberton