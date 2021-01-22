Evans really should have known better

City Councilwoman Mary Evan is a nice woman. A spiritual woman. A good woman. Of this, there is little debate.

She is, however, apparently misguided.

As was reported earlier this week, Evans took it upon herself, in her capacity as a councilperson, to meet with Carl Head, who performs the annual audit for the city. Her reasoning, she said — after an attempt at diversion by saying, “I don’t recall” — was only to get clarification. The very same information could have been gathered from the city manager or accounting office without reproach.

Some of the same questions focusing on clarification were asked by Evans at a City Council meeting a short time later.

Mayor Jim Willis took exception with the meeting between Evans and Head, the appropriateness of which, at least in part, was looked upon with a jaundiced eye by the N.C. School of Government. Not illegal, but also not appropriate.

The issue was addressed at Monday’s public City Council meeting, during which Willis had no intention of taking things to closed session. And we agree with that decision.

Closed sessions typically are held to discuss hired employees of the city — many times focusing on discipline, hiring or firing. Evans is not a hired employee of the city. She is an elected official, and we think any questioning in open session on actions she takes as a councilwoman is certainly justified. After all, elected officials don’t and shouldn’t get the same protections as other citizens.

What troubles us about the incident, and actually there are two things, is this:

— First, Evans’ obvious attempt to keep what she did from becoming public raises red flags. Transparency is important. If what she did was so innocent, then we have to wonder why she tried to deflect the questions. And once it was evident the questions would continue in the public setting, she chose to take an uncharacteristically snarky stance by asking, “Are you going to impeach me?”

— Second, we can’t help thinking the decisions Evans makes with regards to city business aren’t always her own. In fact, rarely so. She still carries a political torch for a former mayor and continues to be in contact with him, both in person and otherwise, according to numerous sources — including those who have witnessed the two having dinner in Moore County not too long ago. This seems to be a dark path to allow herself to be taken down.

Overall, we saw no berating by the mayor toward Evans at any point. Willis merely asked questions, none of which carried a tone that even leaned toward scolding or condemning — only that of inquiry and explaining the potential consequences, which basically is that Evans will have to pay any charges to the city that might come from the meeting with Head.

Honestly, we think there could have been an official censure of Evans by the board, had it chosen.

We sincerely hope a valuable lesson was learned and that the city can continue to move forward in a positive manner on issues that directly affect the future of Laurinburg — of which there are many.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Just because something ends doesn’t mean it never should have been. Remember, you lived, you learned, you grew and you moved on.”