This country must now truly come together

It is appropriate that we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. closely to the time this country holds the inauguration of a president — especially this year.

That legacy is one of peace, love and understanding, something this nation needs a lot of right now.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden will become our president. Not just some peoples’ president, not just the Democrats’ president and not just the blue states’ president — he will be OUR president.

In the days leading up to Wednesday, the country has been rife with rumors of violent riots in every state capital city and beyond. We sincerely hope those are more noise and hot air than planned intentions that play out.

This country has been scarred enough. None of the riots that have taken place — whether it be to support or protest an election, to bring attention to the BLM movement, social injustice or the tearing down of statues — have been an ingredient to bring about positive change. Only sorrow and anger.

Peaceful protests get the ears and consideration of those who can make change. Riots and violence simply spark more riots and violence.

If there has ever been the chance for change, Wednesday will be it for our country.

It may not be the change everyone wants or hopes for or expects. But we hope that it will be change that the majority will see as important and positive — regardless of whom you cast a vote for.

The fact of the matter is this: For the next four years, President Joe Biden will lead this nation. It will be, perhaps, the biggest challenge of his life, and we can only hope he will rise to the occasion with a team around him that understands the needs this country has. Not the needs of some states or a certain party or special interest groups, but of the majority.

Only time will tell.

But right now, it is our sincerest hope that this country will try its best to come together. Protest peacefully if you will, but be respectful; disagree if you must, but keep it civil; debate if you have to, but keep it factual.

It might be a worn-out phrase now that we are approaching one year since COVID-19 forced its way into our vocabulary, but when it comes to showing the world what it means to be an American, we truly are all in this together. It’s a time for showing our best side, not our backside.

King’s gravestone is inscribed with the words “Free at last …” but though he has been laid to rest for many years now, his soul is not truly free — and it’s because this nation, for which he had such high hopes and expectations, has yet to embrace his legacy of peace, love and understanding.

It’s not too late to start.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A great change is at hand, and our task, our obligation, is to make that revolution, that change, peaceful and constructive for all.” (John F. Kenndy)