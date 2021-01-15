A good time to be a hero

Walter Lackey is 81 years old. Lately, he’s been thinking that, had it not been for a North Carolina individual, he AND his wife of 52 years, Ethel, would be dead today.

The Lackeys have a Maxton address but live in Scotland County. He gave me a call the other day because, “With this COVID thing, it’s too hard to come out anymore.”

It seems that the recent news of a blood shortage in this region caused Lackey to suffer nightmares focusing on another time and place.

It was 1966, during the Vietnam conflict, and he was in the armed forces overseas. He was an infantryman who was about three months from getting his orders to come home. Then he was injured. Badly. Even worse, he was told the blood supplies had run out.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but I was dying,” he said. “The last thing I remember was the pain, and then I lost consciousness.”

When he finally woke, Lackey was told of how another soldier from North Carolina had given his own blood — twice — in order to keep him alive until a fresh supply could be brought in. Several weeks later, Lackey went home. It was two years before the benevolent North Carolina soldier returned to the states, but Lackey was waiting for him.

For the next 47 years, Lackey and the life-saving soldier remained friends.

In fact, 10 years after the war ended, Lackey experienced another need for blood — this time for his wife.

“I can’t say now what it is she had, but she needed a certain kind of blood real bad,” he explained. “And darned if that friend of mine didn’t come to the rescue again.”

His wife survived.

Lackey claims he never knew his friend’s last name, that he only knew him as “Buddy” and that he lived in Wilmington. Sadly, Buddy passed away about five years ago.

“He told me way back that his last name didn’t matter — I think he was just being modest, so I never asked him again,” Lackey said. “He just told me to call him Buddy. I’m still not sure if that was his real name or not.

“But either way, he was a life-saver,” Lackey added. “And not just once, but twice!”

The reason for his call, he said, was to tell me how important it is for people to get out and give blood. He said it’s even more important nowadays for two reasons — it can be used in so many ways and its plasma can be vital to battle the coronavirus.

“Most of the time, people are told that it takes very little time and that it’s a small sacrifice to make to save a life,” Lackey said. “But I look at it the other way … it’s a large sacrifice to make. It’s your time and blood, and that’s what makes you a hero when you give it.”

He’s right.

Nobody can force anyone to donate blood, and there are many excuses not to — but very few good reasons. For those who do give, the label of “hero” is appropriate.

In most cases, the donor of blood is nameless and faceless to those who receive it, yet they are not any less thought of. And their gift is perhaps one of the most precious ever given. It costs very little, yet is priceless.

When you really stop and think about it. there should be no way for blood shortages to occur. But they do, and it can only be for a single reason: YOU haven’t given.

The fact is, less than 1% of people in this region give blood.

There are numerous Mr. and Mrs. Lackeys out there who are alive today because of all the heroes who have given their blood. And it may be easy to simply say, “Well, let someone else give. I’m not.” Fine. Keep the blinders on and see only the good being done by someone else and think it’s enough.

But it’s not.

There are those who may not be so lucky when blood is needed. What about the person who is next in line when the blood supply runs out on any given day?

“If anyone thinks their blood isn’t needed, they’re crazy,” Mr. Lackey said.

C’mon … be a hero. Better yet, be a “Buddy.”

