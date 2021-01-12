Another bad decision will cost taxpayers

The state of North Carolina had to reach its disciplinary fingers into Scotland County twice in 2020 — once because the tiny town of East Laurinburg hadn’t filed an audit report, or even had one performed, since 2016; and once because there was the appearance of mismanagement and deception from the Scotland County Economic Development Commission and county commissioners concerning the loss of a state grant … twice.

With 2021 merely days old, we can add a third instance.

Prior to the retirement of Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave on Oct. 1, the Scotland County Board of Education made the decision to allow a “pension spiking,” which basically rolled Hargrave’s pension benefits into a larger salary during his final years.

It’s a practice that was once allowed by the state, but which was changed in 2014 by the state legislature and basically provided a cap. The law is designed to prevent employees earning more than $100,000 from having their salaries inflated by converting perks into salary income before retirement.

The Scotland County Board of Education should have known about this law that is six years old — and probably did. Instead, like several other county school districts in the state, they chose to ignore it.

All of those other school districts have been or remain in litigation — a place where, win or lose, our own school board can’t afford to be.

However, before that may happen, the State Treasurer’s Office will soon be sending our Board of Education a bill for $406,425.12 — an amount calculated from the various benefits liquidated into a spiked salary for Hargrave.

That’s a lot, and we assume it’s money the Board of Education doesn’t have.

What made our school board decide to do this? We can’t say, since nobody on the board wants to talk about it — primarily because the Board of Education hasn’t yet received the bill from the state. And even when it does, we have a feeling the board will make another bad choice by hiding behind “it’s personnel” and discuss the bill in closed session.

It’s that kind of stubborn lack of transparency that also got the Scotland County Board of Commissioners in trouble with the public when it refused to talk about the loss of two state grants for a project that, at this moment, will cost Scotland County taxpayers about $575,000.

We’re not sure how the bill from the State Treasurer’s Office for $406,425.12 will affect local taxpayers, but either that bill and/or the funding needed to litigate the matter will probably cost them something.

The bottom line is this: In 2020, our county’s elected officials have put taxpayers in jeopardy for having to repay something around $982,000.

We have to wonder why some of that won’t just come out of their pay stipend.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The way to stop financial joyriding is to arrest the chauffeur, not the automobile.”