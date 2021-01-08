There should be no surprise the rioting has escalated

The chaos that erupted in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday was immediately met across the nation and world with surprise, and we must wonder why.

None of us should be surprised with what took place when our country’s Capital was overrun with individuals, most of whom had no thought of protesting but only of causing havoc.

President-elect Joe Biden was absolutely correct when he stated that the incident — and we will add other incidents from the past several months, like the one at the Market House in Fayetteville, the toppling of Silent Sam in Chapel Hill and others across the country — was not a protest, but “an insurrection.”

We will whittle that down to the four-letter word it deserves: Riot.

You should be angry, annoyed, irate, exasperated, piqued and just plain peeved … but not surprised.

After all, 2020, among other things, showed us how mob rule has taken over with little or no care for rules, regulations or law. Each incident is being done in the name of a perceived cause — injustice, racism, hurt feelings, historical ambivalence … whatever works — but for most of those who participate, it’s merely a reason to cause harm to property or others.

Be surprised if you want, but all you are doing is putting your head in the sand. Honestly, those who are participating in these riots are in the minority of Americans. Most Americans remain in the majority — those who respect law enforcement, elected officials and their neighbors.

But sadly, it’s the majority that has allowed much of this to happen. It has been complacent enough to bring the turmoil to its current state.

Elected officials and law enforcement has been hesitant or simply negligent. Fear might be the reason, but that’s an easy cop-out. Laws are laws … enforce them.

Respectful and law-abiding residents of this country have done little to insist that those in charge legally perform their duties 100% of the time. It’s what we pay them for.

Protesting is a right given to us by the Constitution. Peaceful protest. It’s a right we should all hold dear, much as we do our freedom of speech.

But Washington on Wednesday was not a protest. It was “an insurrection,” an uprising, a riot — performed primarily by unintelligent miscreants, thugs and violent agitators that take our memory back to the days of KKK “rallies.”

The rest of us — those who truly want the best for this country — shouldn’t remain silent any longer.

***

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”