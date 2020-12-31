These words can help all of us in 2021

“Lie number one. you’re supposed to have it all together;

“And when they ask how you’re doing;

“Just smile and tell them, ‘Never better;’

“Lie number two, everybody’s life is perfect except yours;

“So keep your messes and your wounds;

“And your secrets safe with you behind closed doors;

“Truth be told;

“The truth is rarely told, now;

“I say I’m fine, yeah I’m fine, oh I’m fine, hey I’m fine, but I’m not;

“I’m broken;

“And when it’s out of control I say it’s under control, but it’s not;

“And You know it;

“I don’t know why it’s so hard to admit it;

“When being honest is the only way to fix it;

“There’s no failure, no fall;

“There’s no sin you don’t already know;

“So let the truth be told.”

— “Truth Be Told” by Matthew West

***

Why are we quoting a portion of Matthew West’s newest song? Because when we think about what we are hoping that 2021 becomes, these lyrics ring perfectly true.

We are coming off perhaps one of the most challenging years in our lifetimes. Though we have seen difficult times over the past several decades, folks may have to go all the way back to the Great Depression era to find similar challenges.

And to be honest, the challenges haven’t ended simply because the calendar flipped to a new year.

Sure, y’all are thinking about the COVID-19 challenges that have affected each one of us to one degree or another, but while that may be the biggest hurdle we’ve had for almost a full year, it’s not the only one.

Social injustices, election battles and governmental dishonesties at all levels have also brought problems.

And at the root of all of this is the lack of truth.

“So let the truth be told.”

Being honest is an eroding commodity. Taking the blame for mistakes is rare, especially by elected officials; making decisions that benefit everyone without a hidden agenda is almost as scarce; electing people based on fact and not popularity or party is atypical nowadays.

And owning up to any of that is recherche’.

However, what we are talking about here (being completely honest) isn’t possible for most of us. The human factor gets in the way. So if “being honest is the only way to fix it” — whatever IT may be — then each and every one of us needs help.

God’s help.

So if 2021 is going to have a chance to be better than 2020, God has to have a bigger part in each of our lives.

Whatever decision is to be made — for elected officials, law enforcement, education officials, business owners, you and us — they should only be made after consulting Him.

If we do that — if YOU do that — then 2021 will truly be a rebound year for all.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Do not ask God to guide your footsteps if you’re not willing to move your feet.”