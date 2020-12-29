COVID-19 an easy choice for top story

For Scotland County, just like everywhere in the state, nation and world, the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest story of 2020.

And it’s a story that will continue to have an effect on our lives for at least the foreseeable future — if not forever. So it’s no surprise why it’s our choice as the top story of 2020.

COVID-19 has changed everything: how we gather; how we worship; how we educate our children; how we conduct our business; how we shop; how we eat out; how we travel; how we participate in and watch sports; how we celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and weddings; and how we see a doctor. In short, how we live.

Many of us have stated, “we can’t wait for 2020 to end.” But let’s not for a moment think we will face the beginning of 2021 that is any different than the end of 2020. Despite the release of vaccines that are expected to fight the coronavirus, it will still be months before things could start to turn around.

You’ve heard it enough, but it bears repeating once again … wear that mask, social distance and wash those hands regularly — and stay at home if at all possible.

So COVID-19 easily takes the top spot, but there were plenty of other big stories from 2020 in Scotland County, and we’ve given you a capsule look at what we have determined are the Top 10 from our subjective angle — along with some honorable mentions. Your list might be different, but we feel certain that many of the stories will be on both our list and yours, if only in a different order.

As you can see, the two state grants of about $575,000 that were lost by Scotland County because of improper efforts by county commissioners and the head of the Scotland County Economic Development Corp. come in at No. 2 and was just as easy a choice for us as the top story was.

Aside from county taxpayers remaining on the hook for the $575,000, there has been little repercussions toward those responsible for the shoddy management of the state grant applications and followthrough.

Also in the top three stories was the loss of our schools superintendent and the hiring of the new superintendent — smack dab in the middle of the coronavirus that had the school board wrestling with virtual learning and in-school learning.

Suffice it to say that the rest of our list gives you an idea of what took place during the past 12 months — some of it positive news, some not so much.

Despite the challenges we’ve faced here, one thing always seems to rise to the top in Scotland County, and that is the fact that residents here, for the most part, look out for each other and work to make this a better place to live, work and play.

We hope 2021 will show us proof of that even more.

