Take time to give a thank-you

During this time of giving thanks and celebrating goodwill toward others and the spirit of giving take a moment and think about the men and women behind the badges of law enforcement.

Spare a prayer for them. Maybe say thank-you every once in a while. Show them a little goodwill if you happen to see a law enforcement officer while you are out and about in the community.

A goodwill gesture doesn’t have to be rushing up to an officer and trying to hug said officer. Doing that might trigger a less than enthusiastic response.

We kid about the hugging thing.

But, seriously; smile and wave, or say a kind hello. These simple acts would be appreciated by the people who put themselves in danger almost daily and routinely stand between you and harm. You never know how much a simple, respectful greeting might be appreciated by our badge-wearing brothers and sisters.

Being appreciative to the people in law enforcement might go a long way in these days when forces are at work around the country trying to “transform” police departments. This work generally includes handcuffing officers with rules that restrict how they operate or can respond when threatened. Some local governments are embracing the idea of defunding police departments, reducing budgets to a level that makes it very difficult for officers to effectively do their jobs.

Faced with such — and let’s call it what it is — hostile acts it’s no wonder why morale is bottoming out in police departments across America, and men and women are leaving the force in record numbers.

Such anti-police sentiment has not been seen or heard in Robeson County, yet. But it’s easy to imagine our law enforcement personnel watching what’s happening around the nation and wondering if they may suffer a similar fate.

So say a prayer for them. Say hello, with kindness and respect, and let them know they are appreciated and have your support.

Do we have to pretend all men and women wearing a badge are perfect? No. That would be unrealistic. All humans are imperfect. They make mistakes. The sad fact is, when a cop makes a mistake, someone could die. No one in their right mind, citizen or officer, wants that.

Conversely, such fatal mistakes can be avoided if the person interacting with the officer simply follows instructions, does what he or she is told, and lives to correct any mistake at the police station.

But, beyond that, and here at home, say thank-you to an officer — and we include the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office — for the little things they do that they don’t have to do.

Consider what they do each year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays; and remember, they are working while you are taking a day, or days, off.

Do we not read and hear about police departments around the county — and the Sheriff’s Office — finding ways to get food to people in need on Thanksgiving?

If you haven’t been paying attention during past Christmas seasons, look around this year. Police officers and deputies have conducted toy drives and raised money to ensure children who otherwise might not have a joyous holiday find a present under the tree on Christmas morning. Some departments raised money so they could take kids shopping for Christmas presents.

So take a moment and thank a cop.

— The Robesonian