Distribution of vaccine just a start

The rapid development and distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has inspired hope and relief throughout the country. And we’re pleased that medical centers in the Triad are among the early recipients. Part of the selection, no doubt, is the luck of the draw, but part of it is also that our state is home to many top-notch medical organizations that possess the necessary facilities to put us at the top of the list.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, for instance, is equipped with the type of ultra-low temperature freezer that’s required to store the vaccine. The center received its first shipment — 2,925 doses — Monday morning.

Novant, which acquired more freezers for vaccine storage over the weekend at Forsyth Medical Center, expects to begin receiving doses on Thursday.

Cone Health in Greensboro is also among the 11 hospitals and health care systems in the state that are receiving doses of the vaccine. In total, North Carolina is expected to receive an initial 85,000 doses before receiving regular allotments, state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

First to receive the vaccine are those who should: Front-line health care workers, at these facilities and others — some health care workers already have received the first of what will be two doses — emergency responders and staff in long-term care facilities. After that, the next priority will be individuals in high-risk groups, including residents in long-term care facilities, those older than 65, those with chronic conditions that make them more vulnerable and prison inmates.

The vaccine isn’t a magic bullet, but it’s close. It is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There was a bit of an outcry at the beginning of the week when the public learned that White House senior staffers were among those who were scheduled to be vaccinated first.

It’s understandable that those who work close to the president should be treated early, just as a matter of national security. But it’s hard to square that privilege with the casual disregard Trump’s administration has displayed for the seriousness of the virus, as it hosted close-quarter pep rallies and super-spreader events that led to many positive diagnoses, including among members of Congress, members of the Secret Service and members of the White House press corps.

It was somewhat surprising when President Trump responded to the reports by tweeting: “People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

It seemed a rare moment of insight.

Trump also deserves credit for pushing vaccine developers to speed up their process. It’s the one piece of the puzzle he got right.

Unfortunately, that same aggressive push has led some to wonder if the standard safety procedures for developing vaccines haven’t been compromised by the president’s desire to score a political win. Some will choose to wait and see if the vaccine is safe.

The hesitation may not be warranted, but it’s understandable.

Government officials and health professionals are surely aware of the skepticism. They should do everything they can to ensure transparency, keep the public well-informed and build trust.

The vaccine is only part of the strategy that’s still necessary to overcome COVID. The numbers of the infected and the dead continue to rise. Let’s continue to take the steps we all know so well to stay safe. With the end in sight, we can’t afford to become complacent now.

— Winston-Salem Journal