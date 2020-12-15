A tremendous thank-you to contributors

The first-ever and last (we will get to that in a moment) Operation Holiday Heroes project is finished.

The effort — which has been a partnership between The Laurinburg Exchange, the Scotland County Department of Social Services and ‘Tis the Season — was about a month-long community collection drive aimed at assisting those families in need within the county to provide a better Christmas for the children.

DSS collected a total of 67 applications, representing just over 150 children — and the contributions of more than 55 people (see story on Page 1A today) will allow us to assist each and every one of those. That’s simply incredible.

But it’s not because of us at all. The success is all because of the care and compassion those of you who contributed have shown, and each one of you is greatly appreciated.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone, though, because time and time again, Scotland County people have stepped up to help those in need. Whether it be with socks, jackets and now monetarily, y’all have proven what kind of folks live here.

It’s not a stretch to say that the light Operation Holiday Heroes shone on Scotland County residents is brighter than downtown Laurinburg during the holiday season.

On Friday, that light will shift from the giving of contributors to those in need who will arrive at The Laurinburg Exchange office to retrieve their gifts. Telephone calls have already been made to notify those who should come and, for the most part, that process was an emotional one for many.

But the phone calls won’t hold a candle to what Friday will bring.

It’s the time our staff has been looking forward to most — each and every gift card we hand over will be laced with emotion and filled with pride toward the community we live in.

Every family that comes to pick up their gift will have a merrier Christmas to give their children. There might be an extra toy or two; there may be a new set of clothes; or there may even be a special Christmas meal. Whatever these families choose to do with their gift, we hope it will fill their hearts with the holiday spirit that gift was given with.

We can’t emphasize enough how grateful we are to those who chose to contribute during this first-time effort. The success guarantees that The Exchange will organize a second effort next year with a larger goal — though the name will change to Hometown Heroes so that projects throughout the year will fit.

Again, thank you Scotland County.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Being told you are appreciated is one of the simplest and most uplifting things you can hear.”