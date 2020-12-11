A journey to see the lights …

On top of all the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is the added stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s our pleasure to offer y’all a stress-relieving activity that the entire family can enjoy — over and over, if you choose.

The entries in Scotland County’s first-ever “Great Christmas Light Contest” are now in and on display throughout the area, and on Page 8A today, you will find a trio of maps that show you exactly where these bright and twinkly light displays are located.

We should take this time to thank our partners in this endeavor — ‘Tis the Season and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. Without them, this could not have happened.

We hope you will plan some time this weekend to take the journey from entry to entry and see what they have to offer in the way of Christmas spirit in lights and creativity.

Three of these entries will earn themselves a huge Christmas present in the form of prize money, including $500 for the overall winner, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. That should elicit some real ho-ho-hos!

We applaud all of those entries — more than two dozen — that have used the holiday season to not only continue family traditions but shine hundreds of lights on a community and county still struggling with a serious virus that has dampened much of the area’s holiday activities.

Again, we hope y’all will, look over the maps on Page 8A today and visit those entries near you — or take the time to visit every one of them. You won’t be disappointed.

***

Christmas traditions …

Do you attend Christmas Eve services?

Do you host a family dinner on Christmas day?

Do you open the stocking gifts early?

Do you read a special Bible passage?

Christmas traditions are alive in most families, some for generations. Whether it’s a certain meal in a certain location or a special way you schedule the Christmas day activities or a single activity you perform on Christmas Eve or Christmas day — we’d like to know about them.

The Laurinburg Exchange, in its printed Christmas edition on Wednesday, Dec, 23, will present a look at your holiday traditions. But you will need to let us know what they are.

If you would like to send us a little information (no more than 50 words) about a family tradition that dates back years or just began recently, please send them by email to [email protected] — and if there is a photo or two, attach them as a jpeg.

You should also include your name and telephone number in case we have any questions.

We will need to receive these family traditions no later than Friday, Dec. 18, in order to be presented the following Wednesday.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Romans 12:10 — “Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other.”