‘New’ board must take strong stances

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners got its annual restart on Monday evening, a time when re-elected and/or newly elected commissioners take their seats and elect new leadership on the board.

With little discussion and no opposition, Carol McCall, a longtime commissioner who has spent a number of years as the vice-chairman, was elected chairman for 2021. On the heels of that vote, commissioners elected Betty Blue Gholston as the vice-chair for the next 12 months.

We are hopeful, in many ways, things are not business as usual for the board in 2021. The 2020 board made a number of mistakes — refusing to be transparent and honest among them, leading to lost state grants and taxpayer money — and must begin finding ways to regain the t5rust of its constituents.

McCall and Gholston should lead that effort.

While voters had an opportunity to put a few new, fresh voices on the county board, they only elected one — Darell “BJ” Gibson, who comes off the Scotland County Board of Education after 10 years.

Gibson, a local pastor and downtown businessman, will bring new ideas and a logical voice to the board, and we look forward to his leadership on behalf of Laurinburg’s north side.

Much attention will be focused on this “new” board after a tumultuous 2020, and we are hoping the next 12 months will be filled with better decisions.

One area where this board should take a strong leadership role is in mandating the necessary precautions from COVID-19. Commissioners have the opportunity and power to make wearing masks, preventing large gatherings and maintaining social distancing a county-wide regulation.

And those regulations, at the county’s direction, must be enforced by the Sheriff’s Office — for individuals and businesses.

On Monday, commissioners discussed but did not follow through with a vote on such regulations, choosing instead to revamp ordinance wording and waiting to see what Gov. Roy Cooper has to say this week.

Especially in dealing with this 10-months-long coronavirus pandemic, it’s important this board get serious about protecting Scotland County residents, even if it’s protecting them from themselves.

Also on the list of top priorities for the county board are items like getting the Laurel Hill Community Center completed and bringing new industry and business to the county.

We wish the “new” board well in 2021.

***

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Remember, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”