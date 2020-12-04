A word on ‘The Word of the Year’

So the word for 2020, according to Merriam-Webster and dictionary.com, is — drum roll, please …

I imagine you can guess. Or perhaps you’ve already seen the story.

The word is pandemic.

Surprise, huh?

That just seems too easy, doesn’t it? I’m sure the COVID-19 pandemic will be the story of the year around the world, and rightly so. But it also seems that the pandemic spawned quite a few other things that could be considered a word of the year.

The words falling all around the umbrella of pandemic like raindrops during a tropical storm are many, and should include:

— Compassion. We’ve seen that in every nook and cranny of this country, if not the world. People caring for family, friends and even those they may not know — all because this killer virus has made things challenging for so many. It gives us just a little peek into what things should be like always.

— Frontline. Normally used to describe a defense in football or basketball — or a show on PBS and flea meds for pets — now the word has taken on a whole new and much more important definition honoring all the folks in the medical and emergency services who have gotten up close and personal with COVID-19.

— Giving. Sure, this might be similar to compassion, but we have seen a strong giving effort from area churches, organizations and individuals simply wanting to provide food and other necessary items to those in need.

— Essential. We found out just who our state and federal government thought were essential employees and what was essential businesses. The rest were sent home or closed.

— Challenge. If there is a single word to describe 2020, it has to be this one. Everything, from everyday life to planning activities or events, became a challenge.

— Truncated. It’s a word that we heard every single day during the Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and college football seasons. It was used and overused in nearly every reference to the shortened schedules because, well … apparently the word shortened wasn’t good enough. At least most folks could add a new word to their vocabulary.

— Virtual. We all know this is now how we communicate with others because gatherings are all but forbidden. Church services, education, civic clubs, businesses and even birthdays are now conducted by computer — all without contact.

— Postponed/canceled. Once upon a time, these words applied to activities after hurricanes swept through the region. Now they have been used over and over because of the coronavirus and applied to athletic events, festivals, meetings and more.

— Different. With every one of those events that were canceled or postponed, there were some that were held with the caveat that “it will look a little different this year.” Locally, that’s how the Fall Festival and Christmas On Main/Christmas Kickoff went. In some cases, different turned out well; in some cases, not so much.

— WWW. Yes, that’s really three words (wash, wear, wait), but not since the early 1990s introduction of the World Wide Web has WWW been so widely used. I feel sure, however, that Al Gore is not responsible for this WWW, either.

There may be more, but the point is … pandemic seems like a weak choice unless such a simple selection is meant to encompass all of those others.

This is the first time in at least 10 years that dictionary.com and Merriam-Webster have chosen the same word, so I suppose it must be the right choice.

But if you are sincerely looking for a good word to cover 2020, my suggestion is to get your Bible and check out Isaiah 41:10 and/or John 10:10. Either will do your heart and soul good.

