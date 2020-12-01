The Golden Rule Constitutional Republic

The fascinating new government attracted the world’s attention. The states had united and formed a constitutional republic. It was a new form of government in which freedom of religion, speech, association, and the press were preeminent.

The American Declaration of Independence proclaimed “these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”

Each individual American has “Unalienable” Rights derived from God, not government. The Preamble to our State constitution expresses the proposition clearly:

We, the people of the state of North Carolina, grateful to Almighty God, the Sovereign Ruler of Nations, for the preservation of the American Union and the existence of our civil, political and religious liberties, and acknowledging our dependence upon Him for the continuance of those blessings to us and our posterity, do, for the more certain security thereof and for the better government of this State, ordain and establish this Constitution.

The moral code of Americans has largely been built upon Jesus’ summation of law, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment. The second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself …” The “Golden Rule.”

Our constitutions, both federal and state, were designed to work on the honor individual citizens derived from their commitment to the Lord and on their “Golden Rule” commitment to each other. John Adams explained on October 11, 1798, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

The Golden Rule seems so simple, and yet was profoundly successful. We were the “United States” and our unity sprang from the Christian moral code that largely prevailed in the hearts and minds of Americans.

The U.S. Supreme Court wrote in Church of the Holy Trinity, “Our laws and our institutions must necessarily be based upon and embody the teachings of the Redeemer of mankind. It is impossible that it should be otherwise; and in this sense and to

this extent our civilization and our institutions are emphatically Christian.”

Our form of government rested upon individual responsibility. Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Webster, and others aptly described the United States as “a nation under God” and a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people…”, but the people had an overwhelming Christian moral code, and we were the “United States.”

Alexis de Tocqueville, the French diplomat who studied this remarkable new constitutional republic, noted the genius of America was not in geographic riches, but in American Church pulpits aflame with righteousness.

Not now. There is now lacking that respect for one another that once was prevalent. Even a political candidate for the highest political office called those who did not offer their support, “Deplorable”, defining with contempt millions of fellow Americans. Hollywood entertainers have such harsh labels for those who do not support their candidate, that it would be unseemly to repeat them, much less to pretend there is any unity anymore as “one nation under God.”

More often than not, politicians, entertainers, academics, use the name of the Lord as a curse word, and then wonder why others are offended and there is such disunity in our nation.

Pulpits, once aflame with the “Word of God”, have become so tame and “politically correct” that it is difficult to hear the admonitions of Holy Scripture. Do not expect to hear a “John the Baptist” in the pulpit. Now, we have well-dressed preachers with academic letters behind their names, espousing… pablum. There are social justice comments, and meetings to raise money, but the once-powerful message of the Holy Scriptures has been minimized to avoid “offending” anyone. Bishops and clergy all too often join hands with big government even in contravention of Sacred Scripture.

During the past decades, Americans have watched government grow ever more powerful and intrusive. At the same time precious individual constitutional rights, like freedom of religion, speech, and association, have been strikingly diminished. The words of the constitution are still there, but the individual now finds upholding such rights to be so legally expensive that the odds of prevailing are nearly impossible. People find themselves in a battle with their government,

whether federal, state, or local, with limitless tax money to force compliance with their dictates.

Individual liberties in the face of such massive government power structures are no longer even close to a David and Goliath contest.

As the concepts of the love of the Lord and the Golden Rule have largely disappeared, so has the power of the individual citizen. The specter of tyranny, whether by the few, or by a majority, is now on the rise in America.

The result is increasing chaos. Might makes right. The ends justify the means. A lie is okay if I get my way. It’s my way or the highway. Give me what I want or you will suffer. Keep your mouth shut. Your words have consequences. Such are the antithesis of the Golden Rule, and moral corruption has become the real pandemic across these no longer “United States.”

Americans, having defeated the beast of Communism on the battlefield, are now faced with the unrelenting rise of socialized government programs. Those who try to uphold traditional liberties are scorned.

But enough is enough! We are Americans, called to be vigilant. And we have not yet “begun to fight” to preserve our freedoms. We will not be stolen from, for we know the God of All Hope. He is the God of Victory!

R. Michael Schmidt is a Laurinburg resident, an attorney and the author of the book, “Beth – Lioness or Lamb, The Prosecution of the Accidental Killer.”