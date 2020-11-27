Santa’s journey will be daunting

Let’s face it, Santa Claus has his work cut out this year. COVID-19, ya know?

But I certainly don’t think it’s to the point that a Mr. O.B. Shoemaker of Charlotte claims it is. He thinks Santa is … um, dead.

A man who once videotaped his new home and, at one point, stretched a finger to the heavens and said, “here’s the North Carolina sky,” Shoemaker has a mind like a steel trap — of the odd and unusual sort. It is for this reason that I turned to him with the vexing Christmas question of, “How does Santa do it?”

Shoemaker did not disappoint me with his answer … but his conclusion did.

He began by estimating there are nearly 3 billion children under the age of 18 in the world. He then eliminated those of the Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist religions and arrived at a figure of 527 million children who are expecting a visit from the jolly ol’ elf.

His next calculation was an effort to determine exactly how many homes Santa would be visiting on Christmas Eve. Based on an average of 3.5 children per household, he deduced that Santa would be touching down on 151 million rooftops.

The next step was to figure out how much time the Claus-man had to complete his work. Using watches from every conceivable timezone around the world — and based on the premise that Santa would work from east to west in order to take advantage of those time zones — Shoemaker figured Kris Kringle had about 31 hours to perform his duties. That works out to 487.1 visits per hour … or a sliver of one second to park his sleigh, hop out, jump down the chimney, fill the stockings, put presents under the tree, eat whatever snack was left for him, get back up the chimney, jump into the sleigh and get the reindeer to take him to the next stop.

“That’s why it’s really pointless to stay up and watch for him,” Shoemaker said. “It happens sooooo fast.”

In order to accomplish the whirlwind tour of the world, Santa’s sleigh must move at a speed of about 725 miles PER SECOND, Shoemaker pointed out. Just for good measure, and to emphasize his point, he said that’s more than 3,000 times the speed of light.

“For purposes of comparison, the fastest man-made vehicle — the Ulysses space probe — moves at a pokey 27.4 miles per second,” Shoemaker explained in his most-convincing Sheldon Cooper matter-of-fact voice. “A conventional reindeer can run, at best, 15 miles per hour.”

He added that the payload of the sleigh adds another interesting element.

Assuming each child gets nothing more than a medium-sized Lego set weighing 2 pounds, the sleigh is carrying more than 700,000 TONS — not counting Santa himself. In order to pull such a load, Santa would need more than his eight or nine reindeer. Something like 428,752 more, to be exact.

This would increase the payload by more than 75,000 tons.

OK, so Shoemaker figures that with nearly 800,000 tons in payload traveling at 752 miles per second, Santa’s sleigh would be facing some serious air resistance.

“This would heat up the reindeer in the same fashion as a spacecraft re-entering the earth’s atmosphere,” Cooper, er … Shoemaker said. “The lead pair of reindeer would absorb 14.3 quintillion joules of energy per second … each.

“In short, they would burst into flames almost instantaneously and create deafening sonic booms in the wake,” he added. “The entire reindeer team would be vaporized within 4.26 thousandths of a second — or right about the time Santa was reaching the fifth house on his route.”

He made no mention of poor Rudolph, but we can all assume he and his nose that shone so bright at the start was the first to flame out.

Shoemaker had even more.

He said that Santa would also be dealing with his own problems, such as centrifugal forces of more than 18,000 Gs — the result of accelerating from a dead stop to 725 miles per second in a stupidly short amount of time. A 250-pound Santa would, Shoemaker estimated, be pinned to the back of his sleigh by more than 5,000,000 pounds of force — “instantly crushing his bones and organs and reducing him to a quivering blob of pink goo.”

“If Santa did exist,” Shoemaker said, “he’d be dead now.”

I haven’t taken a NASA-sized calculator to his math, but I can say with certainty that Shoemaker’s last conclusion is wrong.

