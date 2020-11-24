Blue Street residents deserve attention

Blue Drive in Laurinburg, as it has for many years, flooded again the other night. As my neighbors and I have done for four years, we emailed the city manager and council asking for help. We received no written reply.

I viewed the recent council meeting as they discussed the flooding on Blue Drive, I was appalled by several of the responses to our needs here. Several inaccurate statements were made. City manager, Charles Nichols made the statement that the recent flooding and at other times had receded in 30 minutes. The recent flooding began at noon and receded two hours and forty minutes later. Sometimes the flooding doesn’t recede for four hours or more. Recently, the city police could not drive down the street to check out a house burglar alarm because of the flooded street. The only time it recedes in thirty minutes is when the city digs out the end of their storm sewer pipe, which is often buried under mud.

Secondly, Mr. Nichols stated that I saw the workers digging out the drain and made eye contact with them. That is not true. I did not see them or make eye contact with them. In fact, I was homebound that day with illness. Our neighbors who were wading in the flood to retrieve full trash cans that were floating away saw no city crews, much less made eye contact with them.

Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams stated that the only reason that Blue Drive was put on the city’s priority list of eight areas to address flooding was my relationship with the former mayor. It was the city management that sent out an engineering firm to assess the neediest areas in the city. Based upon that assessment, eight areas were prioritized. Blue Drive was one of those areas. The city management and council accepted that list.

In the council meeting, Mrs. Adams stated that I and others on Blue Drive have sent harsh emails to the council and city management. That may be partially true. When residents are called “cry babies” and “trouble makers,” spoken to rudely, told to quit coming so often to council meetings, and their urgent requests for help brushed off and little help given, frustration and anger set in. Several on this street have suffered thousands of dollars of damage to their homes.

The city says they are not responsible because the storm drain empties into a private ditch. It is not just about some private ditch that citizens are complaining about, it is a CITY STREET and a CITY INOPERATIVE STORM DRAIN that floods yards, makes the street impassible and it continues to endanger homes. The city has allowed their street and their storm sewer to empty into a private ditch. That is the city’s responsibility to address.

In the meeting, Mr. Nichols stated that he did not respond to me because I threatened to sue the city. In times past, I did because of his inaction, inaccurate statements and rudeness, plus the council not taking action. However, in a past email, I apologized to him and asked that we work together to address this issue. At that time he responded to me.

Mr. Nichols has never come to Blue Drive to meet with the residents and to listen to them. Many have good ideas on how to correct the problem. It would create great goodwill for him to make that effort. Maybe a simple solution would be found.

Our neighbors have suffered from years of inaction from the city. Their homes have been damaged in the past and they live in fear of it happening again. Many are elderly folks with fixed incomes. Some are facing life-threatening illnesses. There are times ambulances cannot come down the street because of the high water.

Now, the excuse is being given by the city that revenues are down because of the COVID pandemic and people are not paying water and utility bills. Council members Adams, Williamson, and former members Leake and Willis assured us that the city funds were robust and voted to build a $13 million dollar city hall in spite of citizens’ objections. Many folks opposed the new building and suggested that there were higher priorities such as flooded streets, deteriorating water lines, collapsing infrastructure, high crime, high unemployment and high city fees and taxes. The council ignored those urgent needs and went ahead and built their multi-million dollar home.

Water lines are breaking, streets continue to flood, citizens’ homes damaged, streets go unpaved, violent crime keeps rising, unemployment continues, abandoned deteriorating houses are everywhere, trash litters our streets and citizens suffer while the city management and city council are cloistered in their palatial building. They spent multiple millions of dollars on their priority, not citizens’ needs. This is blatant poor planning and poor leadership on the part of the city management and council.

The city can find all the legal, political and financial excuses not to help its citizens. Caring and compassionate leaders would find a way to help. LOVE FINDS A WAY! These citizens are people that God loves and cares for. They are made in His image. His word says “what you have done to the least of these, you have done unto Me.” We will all give an account to God for what we did or did not do to help our fellow man. God is watching and keeping an account.

The only bright spot in the recent disappointing council meeting was when Councilmembers Don Rainer and Mary Evans bravely spoke up on our behalf. After the meeting ended and no action taken, I decided to appeal to a higher government. I laid awake and asked God for His help and intervention on behalf of the good people of Laurinburg. God loves them, He cares about their hurts, needs and struggles. He sees decent people victimized by violent crime, high unemployment, flooded streets, high taxes, collapsing infrastructure and an unresponsive, uncaring city government. He has heard their cries. He doesn’t make excuses, He acts.

I know that He will intervene on their behalf. I know that He will deal with our city leadership or will replace them with those who will take action to help hurting people.

Michael Edds is the former pastor for Cross Pointe Church in Laurinburg.