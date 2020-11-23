We still have plenty to be thankful for

We are now on the precipice of another Thanksgiving — a very different kind of Thanksgiving — but we encourage all of you to take time to think about what you have to be thankful for.

If you are sitting down to eat turkey on Thursday, take time to say out loud one thing for which you are thankful. Encourage everyone else at the table to do the same.

We all have much to be thankful for, even those who are suffering through the very real challenges of an ongoing pandemic.

And beyond that, we can’t ignore the just-as-real disputes we have as a country right now. Many people say we have never been more divided. That’s simply not true.

We fought a Civil War more than 150 years ago. Americans took up arms against each other. We are nowhere near that divided yet, and we certainly hope we never are.

Speaking of that Civil War, it was President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 who set aside the last Thursday of November each year as a “day of Thanksgiving and Praise.”

Even in the depths of the Civil War, Lincoln’s proclamation states: “The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God.”

He didn’t ignore that we were at war as a country. But he acknowledged that, despite all the challenges, there was plenty of good going on in our country.

The holiday is less a religious one in today’s society. Instead, many people see it as a four-day weekend and the start of the Christmas shopping season. That’s OK, but as we urged before, take time to be thankful.

Be thankful that we live in a country where we have vast freedoms, despite the challenges we face.

We have been through worse. We will survive.

Be thankful for our soldiers who are defending our country. Take a moment to remember those who don’t make it back.

Be thankful for those who choose teaching as a career, to help our young people become smarter, better residents.

If you are able to spend Thanksgiving with family, be thankful for the opportunity. If you are apart, be thankful that it has never been easier to catch up via phone calls, FaceTime and social media.

Find something, no matter how much despair there is in your life, for which to be thankful.

We wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving, full of good food and joy, and a time out to be thankful. If you can also take time to make someone else’s life a little bit better this holiday season, we encourage you to do that as well.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”